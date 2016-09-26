Rumsey Thinning Will Slash Fire Risk

Rumsey Park is due for a haircut.

Maybe a buzz cut.

The Payson Town Council this week approved a proposed $19,000 project to thin the trees and brush in Rumsey Park to reduce fire danger. The town hopes to get grants to cover 90 percent of the cost.

Armstrong Land Services from Star Valley would thin nine acres, which works out to a cost of roughly $2,000 per acre. The crews would remove about 60 percent of the vegetation. They would grind up much of the vegetation to leave up to three inches of ground cover.

The contract calls for leaving most of the big trees, but removing enough so that they leave at least 10 feet between the crowns of each of the taller trees. That prevents a crown fire from spreading from treetop to treetop. The crews would also trim the lower branches up to about eight feet and remove the smaller trees and large bushes that could carry flames from a ground fire up into the lower branches of the trees that remain.

Crews would also remove all dead and dying vegetation and much of the brush between the trees. Some of the wood could end up used as water bars to prevent erosion.

The Firewise project represents an effort by the town to reduce the chance that an approaching wildfire, or even a house fire, could start a disastrous crown fire in the thick vegetation of Rumsey Park.

The town’s efforts to establish a voluntary Firewise committee like the successful effort in Pine have largely languished. The committee has sponsored one or two lightly attended events and worked with homeowners associations, but not established a high visibility program.

The town council has for several years pondered without taking action a recommendation by the fire department that the town overhaul its building code to prevent a forest fire from sweeping through town. Flagstaff and Prescott have both adopted Wildland-Urban Interface building codes, but so far Payson has balked at the recommendation.

However, the Payson Fire Department is currently going door to door in various neighborhoods to let homeowners know if their properties are dangerously overgrown. The fire department will also send out an inspector to advise people on voluntary improvements at the homeowner’s request.