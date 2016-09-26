Wildfire Lane Restriction Lifted On Sr 260 East Of Payson

An extended lane closure has been lifted on eastbound State Route 260 about 30 miles east of Payson after crews made good progress against the Fulton Fire on Sunday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The right lane of eastbound SR 260, which was closed between milepost 277 and 282 on Sept. 13 for fire prevention measures by Tonto National Forest, was reopened this morning.

Information on active fires is available through the Arizona Division of Emergency Management at azein.gov. For the most current information about highway closures and restrictions statewide, visit ADOT’s Travel Information Site at az511.gov or call 511.