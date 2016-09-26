Breaking News

Wildfire lane restriction lifted on SR 260 east of Payson September 26, 2016

All eastbound lanes now open to traffic

Photographer DJ Craig captured this dramatic photo of the flames at night from the Fulton Fire, burning below the Rim. Forest Service crews have taken advantage of a lightning-caused fire to set a series of backfires to thin the forest during the cool, moist weather.

Photo by DJ Craig.

As of Monday, September 26, 2016

An extended lane closure has been lifted on eastbound State Route 260 about 30 miles east of Payson after crews made good progress against the Fulton Fire on Sunday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The right lane of eastbound SR 260, which was closed between milepost 277 and 282 on Sept. 13 for fire prevention measures by Tonto National Forest, was reopened this morning.

Information on active fires is available through the Arizona Division of Emergency Management at azein.gov. For the most current information about highway closures and restrictions statewide, visit ADOT’s Travel Information Site at az511.gov or call 511.

