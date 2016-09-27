Benefit Planned For Lori Nelson At Healthy Perspectives Oct. 15

Lori Nelson, for more than a decade, has used her massage skills to benefit the Payson community and many non-profit groups, including Time Out, Inc. Now she needs help.

Recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Nelson is now unable to work. Her “hand-picked” successor, Gaia Rynd, is putting on a benefit for her.

Come greet Nelson, meet Rynd and enjoy a delicious lunch and silent auction from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at Healthy Perspectives, 1107 S. Beeline Hwy. (on the corner of Phoenix Street, south of the south Circle K).

A donation of at least $10 buys entry. Checks made out to Lori Nelson can be deposited at Chase Bank, account number 0562, or dropped off at Healthy Perspectives.

Any donation of gift certificates or small items for the auction would be greatly appreciated. Donations of $20 or more get $10 off a first massage from Rynd. RSVP to Rynd, 928-379-3053.