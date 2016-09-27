Deadline For Quilt Classes Looms

The big Rim Country Quilt Roundup is Oct. 14-15, but some of the most coveted classes take place in advance of exhibition and registration closes Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The special classes and lectures actually start Wednesday, Oct. 12 and feature such notable teachers as Sharon Schamber, Christy Fincher and Ann Petersen.

Schamber is the only one with a class on Wednesday, Oct. 12 — she will offer instruction in Basic Feather Corners from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Quality Inn. She offers a second class from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, Whimsical Feathers, also at the Quality Inn. Each cost a total of $75, with a one-time fee of $10 regardless of the number of classes in which an individual participates.

Fincher offers Paperless Paper Piecing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, also at the Quality Inn. The cost is $50 per person.

Petersen’s class, Log Cabin Evolution, is $60 per person and will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Quality Inn. She is also offering a free lecture, Fix it ... Mistakes I have made from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Fireside Room of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.

Go online to register for any of the classes at www.quiltroundup.com.

The main event, the Rim Country Quilt Roundup show is at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Exhibition Hall. The show is from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14 and from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15. Admission is $5 for those 13 and older. Bring a can of food or other non-perishable food item and get a ticket for a daily drawing.

In addition to the show, there will be a vendors center and special exhibits featuring Debbie Stanton, award-winning longarm quilter, and Jenny Ballway, award-winning miniature quilter.

The 12th Annual Rim Country Quilt Roundup is primarily sponsored by Gila County District One Supervisor Tommie Cline Martin and the Church of the Nazarene.

Multiple businesses, clubs and others also make the Rim Country Quilt Roundup possible, sponsoring the many awards presented to outstanding quilts that come to the show from throughout Arizona and the Southwest.