Grand Prix Roars Into Payson This Weekend

Roaring engines, soaring dust and sprints to the finish line.

Action is the predominant theme as hundreds of motorcycle, all-terrain vehicle and utility task vehicle riders converge on the Payson Event Center for the Inaugural Payson Grand Prix this Saturday and Sunday.

Arizona Offroad Promotions is putting on the event after holding the Star Valley Grand Prix in June.

Arizona Offroad Promotions co-owners Kyle Krause and Richie Rees say this event will offer spectators a better vantage point than the Star Valley Grand Prix did.

“This is more of a spectator event than the other one,” Krause said. “This is an approximately 2.5-mile loop, so you can see a lot more than you could at the Star Valley race, which was a 7-mile loop.”

Action begins at 7:30 a.m. both days and should run until about 6 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday. Gates open at 5:30 a.m. both days.

Admission price is $10 for adults, $5 for those ages 6-12 with children 5 and under free. Weekend tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for ages 6-12. Camping is available Friday and Saturday nights for a $10 weekend fee.

The races feature divisions for all ages and skill levels with varying fees. Registration is available from 6-9 p.m. Friday at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino or all day Saturday and Sunday at the race site beginning at 6 a.m.

For more information, call or text Kyle Krause at (623) 363-9665 or visit the Website at azopracing.com.

Krause said he expects to hold both local races again next year. The two races are among about 16 Arizona Offroad Promotions is holding this year.

The event is sponsored and presented by Mazatzal Hotel & Casino and Four Seasons Motorsports.