Grant Expert Advises Star Valley

The repercussions of the loss of about 28 percent of its revenue with discontinuing the photo enforcement program has the Star Valley Town Council looking for options to bring in more money.

One of those options could be grant awards. At the Sept. 20 meeting of the council heard from Mark W. Woodson of Woodson Engineering & Surveying. It is a firm that helps towns and cities develop and find grant funding for capital improvement projects. While no specific Star Valley projects were discussed, Woodson said his firm is helping on one of Gila County’s projects at the Payson court complex.

The company also has a staff member living in the Rim Country, Grant Evans, a senior engineering technician, who is also the son-in-law of Star Valley Councilor Paty Henderson.

Woodson has worked with towns throughout Arizona, joking, “I think I have sat in more council meetings than anybody else in Arizona.”

In other business, the council:

• Proclaimed October 2016 Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

• Gave its approval to a liquor license application from Eddie A. Kienzle for The Pour House, 3870 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley. The application requires final approval from the state.

• Heard a presentation for assistance to the Friends of Tonto Natural Bridge State Park and its Taste at the Bridge event. Former Star Valley Councilor Vern Leis, vice president of the group, asked for the help. In the past, the Star Valley council contributed $1,000 to the event. In another example of the repercussions of the loss of about 28 percent of its revenue from the photo enforcement program, the council voted to only give the program $500, with both Bob O’Connor and George Binney voting against it. They stated they were concerned about giving money to the project when the citizens of Star Valley need the money spent locally.

• Accepted the canvass of the 2016 primary election, which declared the winners of the three open council seats as Gary Coon, Bobby Davis and Barbara Hartwell.