Help With Medicare Annual Open Enrollment

Fall Open Enrollment in Medicare is from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2016 and it’s the time of year when people with Medicare can make unrestricted changes to their coverage options. They can make as many changes as they need, and the last change they make on or before Dec. 7, 2016 will take effect on Jan. 1, 2017.

Medicare beneficiaries need to be aware of this opportunity, as well as changes taking place in 2017 (see accompanying article), in order to assess their options and make the best informed decision.

To assist in the Open Enrollment process representatives from the Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens will be visiting northern Gila County in late October and mid-November. Payson visits will be at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 and from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10. Representatives will be in Pine, at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28.

At these visits Medicare beneficiaries can:

• Get one-on-one help from benefit counselors, personalized comparison of costs and coverage of the plans available. Bi-lingual counselors will be available.

• Personalized confidential screening and application assistance to help pay for prescription drugs, Part B premium assistance and the “Extra Help” program.

To get the best help with the process bring a complete list of prescriptions and Medicare Care information.

You may also visit www.medicare.gov, call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227); or the TTY line, 1-877-486-2048.

For more information contact Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens, 8969 W. McCartney Road, Casa Grande, AZ 85194 or call 520-836-2758 or 1-800-293-9393.