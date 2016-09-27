Kale, The Celebrity Of Vegetables

Kale is the new ‘It’ veggie.

How do I know?

Celebrities wear kale on their shirts.

Foodies can’t help talking self-importantly about how they whip kale into smoothies, toss it into salads and use it as a pizza topping.

Don’t even consider being a chic, upscale restaurant unless you have a kale recipe on the menu.

There’s even a national Kale Day — and it’s coming up on Oct. 1.

But just a few years ago, no one had heard of this dark green veggie. If they had, it was only as a decoration to other foods.

So what happened? How did kale become the vegetable du jour?

If you can believe this — a PR firm.

Yep.

The American Kale Association hired hip PR firm My Young Auntie a couple of years ago to launch kale into the consciousness of consumers.



It worked.

How?

My Young Auntie had access to the hip, locally-sourced New York City restaurant The Fat Radish. The restaurant quickly turned its kale Caesar salad into a staple starter. The PR firm also had many famous chefs as clients and a Rolodex full of fashion contacts.

They sold T-shirts to the cool and trendy — then turned those profits over to the Edible Schoolyard Project — run by uber cool chef Alice Waters of Chez Panisse fame.

Then Beyonce wore a T-shirt emblazoned with “KALE” in her “7/11” music video.

That pushed kale over the top and into the limelight.

But does it deserve all of the attention?

Well, according to the National Cancer Institute, kale has some pretty amazing nutrients, including vitamins C, E, and K; folate; and minerals. It also has carotenoids and fiber.

All of which in lab tests have shown kale:

• protects cells from DNA damage

• inactivates carcinogens (toxins)

• has anti-viral and antibacterial effects

• has a powerful anti-inflammatory effect

• induces cancer cell death

• inhibits tumor blood vessel formation.

Kale can also help with cardiovascular support. Researchers have found that kale helps to scrub the body of cholesterol while aiding the liver.

But just like any other celebrities, kale has its detractors.

Mother Jones and Harper’s Bazaar magazines had articles with paparazzi-like headlines, “Sorry, Foodies: We’re About To Ruin Kale” and “People Are Getting Seriously Sick From Eating Kale.”

In the articles, the authors quoted a study done by Ernie Hubbard, a scientist who works at an alternative health clinic in Marin, Calif.

In his small private experiments, Hubbard reported that patients who consumed mass quantities of kale every day complained of thinning hair, chronic fatigue, foggy thinking, digestive and neurological disorders.

He figured those symptoms sounded like heavy metal poisoning. So Hubbard found a 2006 peer-reviewed research paper by Czech researchers that discovered kale has the talent of taking up the heavy metal thallium from the soil.

Et voila!

Hubbard postulated his patients were suffering from thallium poisoning because of the kale. He also said cabbage and other cruciferous vegetables had too much thallium.

Problem was, Hubbard’s work did not include the standard randomized controlled trial.

When asked about his research getting out to the general public and scaring them off cruciferous vegetables, Hubbard said his research was for the people going to the clinic. There, he does other tests and takes a health history to determine the exact reason for his patients’ reactions.

One thing the research does show with kale, cooking it into a stew or steaming it brings out the health benefits.

It would also help with that earthy taste. I would prefer fresh spinach to fresh kale any day. In fact, both compete for popularity.

Thing is, unlike famous actors who hog the spotlight, there’s plenty of room on the plate for both leafy dark greens.