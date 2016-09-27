Mazatzal Hotel & Casino 2016 Testicle Festival Oct. 8

Enjoy a day of unique fun and entertainment at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Saturday, Oct. 8.

Come out and have a ball during the casino’s 2nd Annual Testicle Festival!

The festival begins at 10 a.m. and features great family friendly entertainment, Rim Country’s finest food and merchandise vendors, plus enter eating contests to win cash and prizes. Event and contests are free and open to the public, however, entrants must be 21 or older for the adult eating contests.

Register now for the Cornhole Tournament, the cost is $40 per two-man team and participants must be 18 or older. Payment and registration at mazatzal-casino.com or at cashier cage (the event is limited to 40 teams).

Registration closes Tuesday, Oct. 4 for this particular event. Tournament check-in and warm ups are from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and the bags fly at 10 a.m.

Outdoor schedule of events

10 a.m. - Festival opens (free admission); Cornhole Tournament begins

2 p.m. - Hot Dog Eating Contest

3 p. m. - Hot Wing Eating Contest

4 p.m. - Kids Pie Eating Contest

4:15 p.m. - Rocky Mountain Oyster Eating Contest, with a $100 first place prize, plus a trophy and shirt

Guests can sign up for the eating contests up to starting when gates open until 15 minutes prior to contests. All eating contest participants will receive T-shirt (excludes the kids contest) and individual contest winners will receive a small trophy.

Indoor schedule of events

7:30 p.m. - Doors open for Southbound – Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band, at the Event Center; tickets are $15 purchased in advance and $20 the day of event.

The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce is coordinating all vendors for the event. For more information, visit mazatzal-casino.com or stop by the Players Club. The casino is located just south of town on Hwy. 87, Mile Marker 251.