New Rim Resident Offers Help To Veterans And Their Widows

Kevin Hamilton and his wife, Faye, are new part-time residents of the Rim Country.

Hamilton, who owns and operates Hamilton Wealth Group in Glendale, Ariz., has worked for about seven years to educate veterans and their families about a little-known benefit they are entitled to help meet the growing costs of their health care outside of the services provided by the VA. He said he has traveled all over the country to help veterans.

He has been a financial advisor for nearly three decades.

Hamilton made a presentation on the Veteran’s Aid and Attendance Pension Thursday, Sept. 22 at Payson Messinger Funeral Home.

The Special Aid and Attendance pension is available for free from the VA to any veteran who served in war time, even those that did not see action, were honorably discharged and are at least 65 years old.

Hamilton helps these veterans and their spouses (or widows/widowers) navigate the government system to receive the benefit. He said his company is not affiliated with any government agency or organization.

Only about 153,000 veterans have taken full advantage of their benefits. Of the 23 million veterans in the U.S. in 2007, that represents only 37 percent receiving all they’re entitled to.

Hamilton explained to get the benefit, the veteran, spouse, widow/widower must need help with at least two activities of daily living (taking medication, hygiene, dressing, transferring, eating). The benefit can be used for unreimbursed medical expenses; assisted living costs; nursing home costs; home health care service; health insurance premiums; Medicare premium; regular unreimbursed prescriptions.

There are income/asset qualifications that must be met to get the benefit and that is where Hamilton works with the client to organize finances and assets in order to meet the program’s requirements.

Every client’s situation is different, so each plan is individualized to get the maximum support available.

Hamilton said the veteran never pays a penny for his services to review their situation and make an analysis of the best approach for the individual.

To learn more, visit www.HamiltonWealthGroup.com or call 480-256-8387.