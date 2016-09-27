Organized Shoplifting

During the weekend of Sept. 17 and 18, the Payson Police had eight arrests.

Most had something to do with alcohol.

There were arrests for shoplifting and organized retail theft, reported Chief Don Engler.

Wondering what organized retail theft involves?

“They have taken a container to assist them with shoplifting,” said Engler. “They take a device into a store, (such as) a big bag.”

So, in other words, if a person stuffs something under their shirt to steal it, it’s shoplifting. If they take a bag in, it’s organized retail theft.

Engler said most shoplifters take alcohol and are usually adolescents or transients.

The next couple of the arrests had to do with alcohol, too — underage consumption and juvenile possession of alcohol.

One arrest was for drug paraphernalia.

Domestic violence topped out the list.

“There were four different cases of domestic violence and disorderly conduct,” said Engler.

The chief said that the disorderly conduct could be a stand-alone charge. But when it involves family members or people in a relationship, the domestic violence charge kicks in as well.

The rest of the week saw arrests for many of the same crimes.

“It’s a steady course of it,” said Engler.