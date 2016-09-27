Payson Vs. Show Low Could Be A Real David And Goliath Story

When a scrawny shepherd boy in a loincloth faces off against a mighty giant clad in armor, nobody’s going to bet on the kid.

Now cue Payson — David in shoulder pads.

And Show Low, the glowering Goliath.

Now, maybe the smart money’s on Show Low, with its big old sword.

But I keep looking at the little sling in Payson’s hand.

Here’s what I know about Payson: These Longhorns have the talent to be winners — never mind the stats so far.

But winners need more than mere talent.

They need to believe.

But how can they?

They’ve already lost three games.

They got beat by powerhouse Round Valley.

How much confidence can they have?

Plenty.

I know I do.

I’ve watched winning high school football programs for more than 30 years. I covered championship teams in Michigan for 14 years before coming to Arizona nine years ago. Then in Show Low, I watched Blue Ridge and Show Low take turns winning championships.

And here’s what I know: This Payson team ranks right up there. They can run, pass, defend and kick with the best of them.

But so far they lack one thing.

Confidence.

After a tough loss to Class 2A powerhouse Round Valley, this week they open their 3A East Region schedule against mighty Show Low. The fearsome Cougars have trounced the Longhorns for seven straight seasons, beating them twice one year.

But no streak lasts forever.

And it’s time for this Payson team to do the unexpected — hit the Cougars right between the eyes and bring Show Low to its knees.

In truth, the Longhorns have everything they need to win. And if they do, it could ignite a streak.

Because if they shock the mighty Cougars, they can also turn the tables on powerful Snowflake next week on the road.

And if they can beat those teams, they can defeat anybody, including the final three opponents on the schedule — Winslow, Blue Ridge and Holbrook.

I believe they can do it.

I believe that J.T. Dolinich and Cameron Ross can run effectively behind this strong, veteran offensive line.

I believe the Longhorns’ mammoth defensive line and Korben White and the linebackers can contain Westin Keime and the rest of the Cougar running backs.

I believe Atreyu Glasscock can put pressure on Show Low quarterback Rhett Ricedorff. If he does, Payson’s talented secondary will start picking off passes.

Payson has one key advantage: They’re rested after a week off. They’ve had two weeks to heal up for the confrontation with the Cougars.

Of course, they’re underdogs. The Cougars entered last week’s game at Phoenix South Mountain at 4-0, having outscored opponents 223-44.

The Cougars can’t help but be overconfident against a team that has lost more than it’s won. Payson hasn’t won at home against Show Low in 22 years. Easy, shrug the Cougars.

But then, I bet that’s what Goliath thought right before David let that rock fly.