Pirch Qualifies For Bassmaster Classic Again

Payson’s favorite hometown pro angler, Clifford Pirch, is headed for the Super Bowl of bass fishing.

It’s the 2017 Bassmaster Classic to be held March 24-26 on Lake Conroe near Houston, Texas. The weigh-ins take place inside massive Minute Maid Park, the home of the Houston Astros of major league baseball.

Pirch has only fished Conroe one time but remembers it “as a trophy fishing lake.”

The tournament winner pockets $300,000 and of course will enjoy the massive endorsements and perks that go along with being crowned king of bass fishing.

In all, tournament qualifiers will be competing for $1 million in prize money.

Pirch and the other qualifiers will also be performing before perhaps the largest crowd to ever take in a fishing tournament. The current record is the 107,000 spectators at the 2016 Classic in Tulsa, a number the ’17 Classic is expected to easily surpass.

Pirch says the huge audiences are not intimidating but rather “make the weigh-ins a lot of fun.”

For those who can’t make it to Houston, the tournament’s on-the-water action will also be streamed live on the B.A.S.S. website, Bassmaster.com.

Pirch’s appearance next spring will mark the fourth consecutive time he has qualified for the granddaddy of all fishing tournaments.

It was four years ago that Pirch switched to the Bassmaster circuit after having an illustrious career on the FLW circuit that included 16 top-10 finishes.

To qualify for the 2017 Classic, an angler had to be among the top 51 finishers of the 111 pros who competed during the regular season in the nine Bassmaster Elite tournaments.

Pirch qualified by finishing 36th in the standings with 659 points.

The road to the Classic was a winding one but the Rim pro nailed down the berth Sept. 15-18 in the Bassmaster Angler of the Year Championship tournament held on Mille Lac Lake in Minnesota.

There he finished 29th of the 50 anglers weighing in a catch of 57 pounds, 15 ounces that earned him $12,000 in prize money and a ticket to the “Big Show.”

Pirch’s pro fishing career is highlighted by years of exceptional performances including a second-place finish on a 2015 Bassmaster Elite tournament on Arizona’s Lake Havasu and winning the WON Bass U.S. Open on three separate occasions. He also placed second three times in the Open, which is considered the most prestigious tournament in the West.

Saving the day

While Pirch has a wealth of fishing accomplishments to his credit, his most bizarre feat occurred 12 years ago while fishing a tournament on the California Delta.

The Payson pro was trolling a waterway when he noticed a small group of workers welding a pipeline on a nearby bank.

A few minutes after first seeing them, he spotted smoke and flames rising from where the men were working.

As the blaze grew in size and intensity, the men labored frantically to put it out.

Pirch remembers wind blowing the fire to new heights and “they (the workers) were stressing.”

About 200 yards from the fire in a gully, a restaurant lie directly in the path of the flames.

Having worked as a wildland firefighter during his college years, Pirch’s instincts told him the workers were not going to be able to contain the fire.

Calling upon all the moxie he could muster, the former Payson High star athlete maneuvered his bass boat close to where the fire was raging and reversed his way to very near the shore and the fire.

After trimming the motor, or lifting it part way out of the water, he angled the Yamaha 225 so it was pointing directly at the wildfire.

He then hit the throttle hard, revving the motor to maximum rpms sending a rooster tail of hundreds of gallons of water directly into the inferno.

It only took a few seconds of the drenching before the blaze was completely extinguished.

Just to be sure the fire was out, Pirch revved the high tech engine a second time sending in another huge tail of water.

With the second burst, even more gallons drenched the entire burn area.

The workers who accidentally started the fire stared in comic disbelief as if they didn’t believe what they had just seen.

Convinced they had just witnessed a quick thinking act that might have been the most unusual firefighting tactic ever, the men doubled over in laughter but recovered long enough to wave goodbye to Pirch, who like a 1950s movie cowboy hero rode off into the sunset.

Actually he didn’t ride, he drove a bass boat and it wasn’t sunset, but what the heck it’s a smashing cliché to end the story.