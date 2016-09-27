Residents Grapple With Tonto Forest’S Plan

About 40 Rim Country residents last week puzzled their way through an attempt to explain the enormous complexity and impact of the Tonto National Forest’s effort to overhaul it’s plan to manage 3 million acres of drought-plagued, insect-tormented, loved-to-death forest.

The Tonto National Forest has launched a three-year effort to overhaul the blueprint for managing one of the most scenic, diverse, endangered landscapes in the country.

Some 6 million people annually camp, off-road, hunt, fish, hike, drive, cherish and abuse a sprawling expanse of land that starts in the creosote barrens and saguaro highlands of Phoenix and extends to the high, cool forested edge of the Mogollon Rim.

The draft assessment for the plan revision documented harrowing environmental problems, including dried up and degraded streams, exotic grasses that threaten the survival of saguaros and dense, unhealthy forests desperately vulnerable to catastrophic wildfires.

Forest Planner Kenna Belsky said although Forest Service rules require a revision of the plan every 15 years, the Tonto Forest hasn’t updated its plan in 31 years.

“So we’re a bit beyond that 15-year period — living on a 31-year-old forest plan,” she said.

The new rules include a requirement that the Forest Service rely on the “best science,” collaborate with many more groups and consider the impact of the forest plan on adjoining state and private lands. The new rules also give Tonto Forest Supervisor Neil Bosworth sweeping authority to make changes.

The smoldering elephant in the room remains how the Forest Service will handle wildfire, after a botched century spent trying to put them all out. The suppression policy combined with overgrazing and logging replaced a 50-tree-per acre ponderosa pine forest with 800-tree-per-acre thickets, vulnerable to crown fires, bark beetles and drought, according to the draft assessment.

Forest Service specialist Robert Madera said that 10 of the 14 major vegetation types in the Tonto Forest depend critically on regular, low-intensity ground fires — including ponderosa pines, oak woodlands, juniper/pinyon woodlands, grasslands and others.

However, Madera said most of those ecosystems have been forced into an unhealthy and unnatural state by the dramatic change in fire frequency and intensity. The introduction of non-native grasses — sometimes on purpose after a fire — have only compounded the problem.

The resulting changes have not only eliminated or endangered many of the 3,000 different plant species found in the forest, they’ve stressed the streams, rivers and watersheds. The Tonto National Forest was created by Congress in 1911 specifically to protect the watershed on which the Valley depends — along with almost two-thirds of the state’s population.

“Only 11 percent of the watersheds are functioning properly — compared to 50 percent nationally,” said Madera. “About 21 percent of our watersheds have impaired function, compared to 3 percent nationally,” said Madera.

The session broke into four groups, to find out what people thought of the 1,000-page assessment — which almost none of them had read.

Forest Service timber management expert Jeff Leonard led the discussion at one of those tables, asking whether people had seen the changes the assessment documented.

“The change has been unbelievable,” said one Payson resident who has a passionate interest in flying in the outback. “You go up along the Young Road and you just see thickets — you can’t even walk through them.”

Joe Miller, who lives in Payson and belongs to Trout Unlimited, said the forest has become “unbalanced.”

“We’re not just about fish but water systems — well-managed with well-balanced usage. Grazing is a great activity in the right place at the right time. But it’s a huge system out there and it’s all connected.”

He said when Trout Unlimited offered to help restore a stream by putting in gravel so fish could spawn, the group faced a three-year struggle to win approval through the Tonto Forest’s system of environmental review.

Jared Lyman, a Gisela cattle rancher, said the Forest Service remains inconsistent and understaffed. Ranchers grazing cattle on public lands can’t get clear answers to urgent questions — and must cope with the damage to fences and ranges caused by largely uncontrolled recreation.

“In Young in 2001, we didn’t even have a (Forest Service) range specialist to work with.”

At one point, Lyman said he read a study documenting the increase in flow of water through the watershed after the removal of juniper thickets — which also shade out the grass cattle need. “But whenever I’ve asked about that since, I’ve gotten a blank stare.”

Miller said he’s seen improvements in Forest Service management, with a more realistic view of fire and a greater emphasis on finding ways to sustain ecosystems, to make them function as naturally as possible.

“Don’t say we have one hammer in the toolbox — let’s say fire suppression — and hit everything that comes up with that hammer. That isn’t going to work,” said Miller.

All of the people at the table lamented the uncontrolled recreation, which spans abandoned campfires and piles of garbage every weekend.

“We need a better sense of respect for those who are using the forest,” said Lyman. “I do my best to leave things better than how I found it. But when you’ve got 5 million people coming from the Valley — how do you get them to do that?”