Roundup Brings Home Top Newspaper Awards

Payson Roundup reporter Michele Nelson won Journalist of the Year and the Freedom of Information Act award for investigative reporting this weekend at the annual meeting of the Arizona Newspapers Association.

The Roundup also won the coveted General Excellence for non-daily newspapers between 3,500 and 10,000 circulation.

The paper placed first for editorial and second for advertising in the 18 categories judged for the General Excellence award.

In advertising, the paper swept the three categories for “best use of small space” and also won first-place awards for best black and white ad and best pro bono ad. The production department also won awards for best special section, best color ad and best online ad.

The Navajo Times won the Newspaper of the Year award for all non-daily newspapers, nudging the Roundup out of an award it has won for 11 of the last 14 years.

In editorial, the Roundup won first place awards for reporting and news writing, departments and copy editing, use of photography and community service, as well as second place awards for its editorial page and special sections.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our whole crew,” said Roundup editor Peter Aleshire. “Putting out a newspaper involves a total team effort. Michele may have the prize-winning byline this year, but that’s only possible because of the way this whole staff pitches in — from the newsroom to production to advertising to the route drivers who drive through the night to deliver the paper.”

Aleshire added, “Michele can’t stand to have the door slammed in her face — and can’t stand to see children mistreated. That drove her coverage all year.

“In 40 years in this business — I’ve never worked at a better place and that includes every department in this building,” concluded Aleshire.

Roundup sports editor Keith Morris pulled off a sweep of the coveted sports beat coverage category, winning first place for coverage of Longhorns softball, second place for coverage of baseball and third place for coverage of football. He won a total of eight awards for both writing and photography.

Morris also won awards for best sports story, best sports column, best sports photograph and best feature photo layout.

Roundup editor Peter Aleshire won first-place awards for headline writing and best news photograph and a third-place award for feature photo layout.

Nelson, who came to the Roundup five years ago with no journalism experience but a adventurous life history, won something in nearly every category for reporters — including a first-place award for investigative reporting stemming from a series she wrote on domestic violence. The story led up to four-page investigative account of the failure of Child Protective Services to protect Calandra Balas, who died when her father crashed his car as he fled from police.

This year, Nelson also won awards for best feature story, best column (the Healthy Foodie) and enterprise reporting, for her coverage of American Leadership Academy’s abortive effort to open a charter school in Payson.

Nelson’s story about the death of Calandra Balas capped her series on domestic violence, which also played a role in winning the prestigious Freedom of Information Award. The award often goes to daily newspapers with investigative teams, but the Roundup has won the award for the past four years in a row.

The Roundup spent a year filing requests for the seven-year history of Calandra’s CPS case file. Reporter Alexis Bechman assisted in filing the requests. The first release of records was so heavily redacted they proved useless. So Nelson renewed the request and obtained 1,000 pages of records showing that CPS repeatedly returned the girl to her father over the seven-year period, despite repeated reports of neglect and abuse.

Last year, Bechman won the award for her tenacious quest for records relating to the delay in dispatching an air ambulance to save a man shot by a Forest Service ranger. She also won Journalist of the Year and Story of the Year.

The Roundup now has three writers who have won Journalist of the Year, including Nelson, Bechman (2015) and Aleshire (2009), who has also won Photographer of the Year (2014).

In 2014, Bechman and Nelson shared the award for a joint investigative story on the shooting of a Department of Public Safety officer and a police chase. Nelson also won Story of the Year in 2014. In 2012, Bechman won the Freedom of Information Award for another investigative story.

Other winners of the award this year included Capitol Times reporter Hank Stephenson, who obtained records documenting the thousands of dollars paid to House Speaker David Gowan for travel, which often had a purely political purpose. Gowan retaliated by barring Stephenson from the floor of the House — and then requiring any reporter working in the Legislature to undergo an extensive background check. Gowan later backed off that effort amidst criticism from the media and House members.

Another recipient of the award this year was former Roundup editor and owner Rich Robertson, now a private investigator. When he requested records the Pima County Attorney filed a lawsuit against him. Robertson spent $35,000 of his own money in a successful defense of his request, which established the public’s right to make public records requests.