School Board Candidates Gather

Four of the five Payson Unified School District school board candidates made their case for votes at the Sept. 20 Payson Tea Party meeting.

Only Shane Keith missed the session due to a family emergency. He graduated from the Payson schools and now serves as a financial adviser in Rim Country.

The five candidates are vying for three, four-year terms. Incumbents Shirley Dye and Barbara Underwood will attempt to retain their seats, while challengers Jolynn Schinstock, J. Marlene Hetrick and Shane Keith will seek to find a spot.

J. Marlene Hetrick

Self-described greenhorn, Hetrick said she’s running for the school board because she believes the education system needs to be rebuilt from the bottom up.

“The American educational system is in need of major repair,” she said.

Hetrick believes schools should “replace Washington with Americanism — the simplicity of the United States of America — is one Nation Under God.”

She decried the lack of patriotism in schools. She said her heart was sick watching young people, educated in American schools, burning flags at political events.

“What happened to the nation that God in Christ, and country? What happened to the nation that produced the greatest generation of patriots?” she said. “God and country, faith and patriotism, should continue to have first place in the American educational process.”

Hetrick believes that the Bible should be used as a textbook, as it used to be.

“The spirit of liberty, for America was made pure by the Christian faith,” she said. “Education in America had a supreme position at its institution, the Bible often its only textbook.”

She said she did not believe parents wanted to see their children learn about other religions such as Islam.

“I don’t know any parents who want Islam taught to their Christian children at school,” she said.

Hetrick also said she did not know any parents who wanted their children to have sex education.

“I don’t know any parents who want the innocence of their children robbed by filthy sex with a cucumber in grade school.”

And when it came to the Common Core, Hetrick admitted she did not know the details of the standards, but she knew she did not like them.

“I do not pretend to know everything about Common Core. In fact, I don’t know much about it at all. I am more into simplicity than complexity,” she said. “I have great hope for the election in November, (however), and if the candidate of my choice is elected, then Common Core will be recorded as a sour moment in public school history.”

Hetrick said her opposition to the Common Core came from interviews with school administrators and teachers who cared more for the money that came into the school districts because of Common Core, than for the standards themselves.

“It appears additional school funding is more important than the importance of the students and this should not be so,” she said.

Hetrick said she has experience as a teacher at the Arizona College of Technology and Central Arizona College teaching special interest classes.

She said she has been an ordained minister at her church for the last 40 years.

Hetrick hopes to use her passion and concern to revitalize education.

“It’s time to teach our young people that respect and loyalty means freedom and prosperity from our God and healing to our land,” she said.

Jolynn Schinstock

New kid on the block, Schinstock has kept herself involved with her five children’s lives by volunteering for the schools they attend.

Currently, she serves on the PTO boards at Julia Randall Elementary and Payson Elementary School.

She also coaches soccer and basketball for the town leagues.

“I’ve been coaching my son since he was 4, so I think this is my 13th soccer team that I’ve coached,” she said.

Schinstock said she came to Payson eight years ago when her husband was given the position of superintendent of the Hotshots with the U.S. Forest Service.

Schinstock also works. She said she currently tests software for a company stationed in Virginia.

Prior to that, Schinstock worked as a Department of the Army civilian senior budget analyst.

“Before I had to resign, I led a team of about eight people and we managed a $400 million dollar budget,” she said, “so I think my experience will be very beneficial for me on the board.”

Schinstock said she’s running so that she can guarantee that not only her elementary school aged children receive a great education, but all of the other children in Rim Country.

“I want all children in Payson to have the best education possible,” she said. “That’s what I’m striving for. I want to be a part of this team — and I want to keep the momentum going.”

Shirley Dye

Dye, who serves as vice president of the Payson Tea Party and sits on the Northern Gila County Sanitary District board as well as the PUSD board, has a long history of public service.

While her children grew up, Dye served on PTA and the site council for their schools.

She was both a Girl and Boy Scout leader.

Once Dye moved to Payson, she jumped into volunteering. She graduated from the Payson Citizen Leadership Academy and became involved in local and statewide politics.

In 2012 and 2016 she was elected to be a delegate to the National Conventions.

But it was her interest in helping children that led her to run for the PUSD board in 2012.

“When I first ran for a school board position in November of 2012, I was very concerned that so many of the third- and fifth-grade students in the Awana program I directed could not sound out a simple word or memorize a verse from their handbook,” said Dye. “I needed to find out why they could not read.”

During her four years on the PUSD board, Dye has gotten involved with reviewing the AzMERIT testing program and critiqued passages that will generate questions on the statewide test.

She also sat on the board when it voted to purchase all new reading books for first- through eighth-grade students.

“Finally, last year because of Prop. 123, we’ve spent $200,000 ... on books for readers from kindergarten through eighth grade,” she said, “so the kids could be better skilled in reading.”

Dye still has concerns over the online Beyond Textbooks program the district uses to keep teachers on task with standards.

“I (have) some concerns ... about Beyond Textbooks, which is a Payson calendar for the standards,” she said. “I’m concerned that the parents can’t see what the kids are learning in class.”

Dye told the audience what her core beliefs are, “I believe students need structure, discipline and guidance and confidence (to gain) a mastery of basic skills.”

She said she hopes her ability to brainstorm and find solutions out of the box would encourage Rim Country voters to elect her to another term on the Payson School Board.

Barbara Underwood

Underwood said she has lived in Rim Country for more than 30 years. She said since she no longer has to work in the restaurants she and her family owned, she fills her time volunteering for the Senior Center, Mogollon Sporting Association, the town’s planning and zoning committee and the PUSD board.

“As you can tell, I have a lot of passion for this town,” she said.

She also has passion for the school district where her children attended and now several of her grandchildren attend.

Underwood has already served two terms on the board, but she said that time under her belt can only be good for the board.

“There are so many rules and regulations that you need to follow,” said Underwood. “After two years, you get your feet wet. After four years, you’re seasoned enough to ask questions.”

In the primary, Underwood won a position on the Payson Town Council. She said she will probably have to cut back on some of her commitments, but takes her volunteering very seriously.

“I’m running because I want to give back. I want to be a part of this community and I show it by being involved,” she said. “If you want a word to describe me, I’m a workaholic.”

Underwood said her time on the board has not been easy. She was elected right as the economy started to tank.

Despite the recession, Underwood is proud of the accomplishments of the boards she has served on.

“During that time, we were able to maintain athletics,” she said. “We were able to maintain AP classes — because those were a priority of the board.”

During her tenure, Underwood also funded all-day kindergarten.

As the economy improved and Prop. 123 passed, Underwood presided over giving teachers the first raise they had had in many years.

“We gave 4 percent across the board,” she said.

Her goal this year?

“My goal this year is to make sure the students feel valued,” she said, “so they can graduate as responsible good citizens, ready for college or a trade school.”