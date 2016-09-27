Sheriff Outfits Fleet Of Expeditions

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office has five new 2017 Ford Expeditions waiting to go on patrol, as soon as they’re “upfitted.”

Upfitting adds law enforcement lights, sirens and accompanying equipment, plus more substantial safety features to protect officers in the event of a crash.

The Gila County Board of Supervisors received two responses to its request for a bid.

GCSP administration will use one of the five vehicles and the remaining four vehicles will be fully outfitted patrol vehicles. The contract asked for pricing on a total of 13 vehicles.

The bid from Creative Communications was the lowest, but disqualified because it did not meet the minimum requirements. Specifically, the bid didn’t include spotlights. The difference in the total bid price for one supervisor vehicle and 12 patrol vehicles is $4,955.47, or $381.19 per vehicle.

The Public Works Division Director and the Undersheriff agreed that Kenco OR LLC dba LSH Lights should be awarded a contract for eight vehicles now and eight more in the near future. The contract totaled $149,000.

The supervisors also heard a request to authorize the advertisement of IBids for the purchase of up to eight new SSV 4x4 utility vehicles for use by the Gila County Sheriff’s Office. This would allow the County Fleet Department to accept proposals from automobile suppliers.

The vehicles mentioned in the invitation for bids will replace units with high mileage that have become too expensive to operate or are inefficient; or vehicles that have been damaged and are no longer operable.

Vehicles that are being replaced will be auctioned or sent to the Sheriff’s Posse. Eight of the sheriff’s vehicles will be auctioned.

Funds to improve the Gila County Sheriff’s Office fleet are part of the 2016-17 budget.