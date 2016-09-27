Sixty-One Nets Golf Title

Lou Manganiello enjoyed a big day at Payson Golf Course on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

He won the A Flight title in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Low Net Red Tees Tournament with a score of 61. That strong round earned him the crown over runner-up Tim Hughes (65.8).

He sank the longest putt on the 18th hole, finding the cup from 32 feet 6 inches.

He also was closest to the pin on No. 5 (9-6).

Gary Campbell (61.4) won a tight battle with two others for the B Flight championship over runner-up Mike Anderson (61.5) and Ron Fischer (62.1).

Bill Mullins (57.3) won the C Flight, while John Calderwood (61.6) finished second.

Other closest-to-the-pin winners included: Terry Lindsey (No. 2, 9-9 1/2), Dave Rutter (No. 8, 3-9), Jim Dalgleish (No. 14, 4-3) and Tim Ernst (No. 17, 7-3).