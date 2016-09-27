State’S Teacher Shortage Slides Toward Crisis

The Payson Unified School District managed to fill all its empty teaching positions this year.

Count us lucky.

The national teacher shortage has started to hit home in Arizona, with one-quarter of the 8,000 open teaching positions in the state going unfilled, Payson Unified School District Superintendent Greg Wyman reported to the school board recently.

“We faced the same difficulty as school districts across Arizona and across the country are facing filling positions,” said Wyman. “The number of people going into the profession continues to shrink. The survey indicated that the situation doubled compared to the numbers from last year.”

The Washington School District in the Valley conducted the survey for the second year in a row. The district surveyed 130 of the 230 districts and 300 charter schools statewide.

The survey revealed that a full quarter of the empty slots went unfilled. District filled another 22 percent of the open spots by unconventional means, like leaving a long-term substitute in place or hiring someone with an “emergency” credential — which means they have experience in the subject area but not a formal teaching credential. Charter schools are free to hire anyone they want to teach a class, but district schools generally have to hire “highly qualified” teachers with credentials in the subject matter they’re teaching.

The survey showed that in addition to the 8,200 open teaching positions to start the year, another 465 teachers walked off the job or just didn’t show up for work in the first four weeks of the semester.

Districts unable to find credentialed teachers filled nearly 1,000 of the 2,000 remaining vacant positions with long-term substitutes, 34 with administrators who took to the classroom, 540 of the positions with teachers on reduced contracts, 55 positions with university teaching students who didn’t yet have a degree, 65 by creating multi-grade classrooms and 146 by combining existing classes.

Out of the 1,800 people hired without conventional credentials, about 733 were awaiting their certification, 347 had “emergency” certificates with the promise they would eventually get a credential and 576 received an “interim” certificate while working on an internship. Another 156 were immigrants here on a work visa.

The survey suggested that a variety of factors have contributed to the teacher shortage.

Low pay plays a role, especially in Arizona — where starting salaries lag well behind the national average. Arizona ranks 48th in per-student spending — $7,200 compared to $10,700 nationally.

Wallet Hub recently ranked Arizona as the sixth-worst state in the nation for teachers. The $31,000 starting salary ranks 44th nationally and the median salary ranks 48th. The teacher-pupil ratio in Arizona stands at 21.3 — ahead of only California and Utah.

For starters, the number of young people entering the profession has sagged — with a quarter of the working teachers reaching retirement age in the next few years.

The experience level of teachers has declined steadily — shrinking from an average of 15 years in 1988 to an average of five years in 2014. In 2013-14, 29 percent of teachers had less than three years of experience. More alarming, a quarter of teachers quit before finishing their first year on the job.

The Payson School District ranks just ahead of the state average when it comes to teacher salaries. The district has a relatively low starting salary — about $31,000, but a higher than average level of teacher experience.

However, the statewide survey suggested the teacher shortage stems from other things besides money.

Many teachers complain about rising class sizes, a lack of support from parents and administration and frustration with the overwhelming emphasis on standardized testing. In response to state mandates linking teacher evaluations and school funding to student test scores, districts like Payson have put a huge emphasis on student scores on standardized tests like the AzMERIT test. The need to teach to the test can smother teacher creativity, innovation and response to individual students, say many teachers.

The decline in teacher experience, selection and satisfaction could have a big impact.

One landmark national study tried to put a dollar value on inspiring, high performing teachers and weak teachers.

The Harvard researchers did a long-term study of how students did and compared it to ratings and qualifications of their teachers throughout their K-12 careers. They compared the lifetime earnings and job history of students with the highest ranked teachers to students with the lowest ranked teachers.

The study suggested that students with the best teachers in fourth grade earned $25,000 more on average over a lifetime — a value of $700,000 for a class of 28 students.

By contrast, a poor teacher has the same effect on later achievement on a student as missing 40 percent of the school year, according to the study conducted by Raj Chetty and John Friedman of Harvard University and Jonah Rockoff of Columbia University.

The researchers calculated that replacing each of the “worst” teachers with one of the “best” teachers in fourth grade alone would boost each students’ average lifetime earnings by $52,000 — a value of $1.4 million per classroom.

Another long-term study by Bill Sanders, then with the University of Tennessee, found that beginning in the third grade, children in the classrooms of high-achieving teachers three years in a row scored in the 96th percentile on statewide math tests by the end of the fifth grade. Comparable students stuck with three low-performing teachers from third to fifth grade ended up on average at the 44th percentile on the math tests.

Follow-up studies found the achievement benefits persisted for at least three years.