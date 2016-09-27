Still Burning

Firefighters completed burnout operations for the 2,266-acre Fulton Fire, burning just below the Rim.

The backfire line will contain the fire and protect Colcord Estates and other communities.

Crews periodically reduced Highway 260 to one lane to fight the fire.

Thunderstorms starting Monday will reduce fire activity throughout the week.

Although the fire blanketed Rim Country with smoke, it has served to thin small trees and debris rather than kill the larger trees.

On Sunday, nearly 400 firefighters, 15 engines and three helicopters had the fire 45 percent contained.