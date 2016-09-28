Endangered Chubs Roil The Waters

A chub, by any other name, would be what exactly?

With apologies to Shakespeare, Arizona Game and Fish’s decision to collapse the three recognized species of chub into one has caused a furor among environmentalists — who smell something fishy.

The headwater, roundbacked and Gila chub once abounded throughout the Southwest, but now survive in segments of 70 streams, including Fossil Creek the East Verde and other Rim Country streams.

For decades, biologists have considered them separate species. The insect- and fish-eating predators in warm, flood-prone streams offer a thrill for anglers in the few streams they exist in large numbers. But with 90 percent of Arizona’s streams degraded or dewatered and introduced trout, bass and catfish as competitors, the chubs now hold out in only a handful of streams. Fossil Creek and the Little Colorado River in the depths of the Grand Canyon are their most secure footholds on survival.

The Gila chub is listed as endangered, the headwater and roundtailed chub have been waiting since 2015 for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to make a decision on their status.

However, the three varieties of chub will mate readily when they find themselves in the same stream. All three fish look more or less the same. And genetic tests have yielded mixed results — in part because over time they’ve mingled and produced hybrids.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department grew frustrated with trying to manage the recovery of three different almost indistinguishable species who would interbreed. So the department asked the American Fisheries Society and the American Society of Ichthyologists Committee on the Names of Fishes to decide whether the three fish could be considered different populations of the same species.

The Committee pondered the matter and recently decided the chubs could be considered a single species. The Committee cited two scientific studies on their genetics that hadn’t been published in a peer reviewed scientific journal and hadn’t been released for public review and inspection.

The decision won’t have any immediate effect, since the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is in the middle of deciding whether all three chubs should qualify as endangered — given the dramatic decline in their range and numbers.

Game and Fish hopes the decision will ultimately make it much easier to manage the species. For instance, currently the upper reaches of Fossil Creek are thought to be dominated by headwater chub and the lower reaches by roundtailed chub. Merging them into a single species would mean the department wouldn’t have to worry about interbreeding — or moving one kind of chub into a stream thought to harbor a different variety or species.

However, environmental groups have cried foul. They say merging the fish into one species will ultimately reduce the chub’s overall genetic diversity. The different strains of chub have evolved subtle differences when it comes to food sources, water temperature and a host of other features, they insist. Allowing Game and Fish to mix them freely will ultimately swamp those differences, say environmentalists.

“Since 1991, AGFD has promoted and maintained sustained antipathy towards the federal Endangered Species Act protection of threatened species,” wrote Center for Biological Diversity founder Dr. Robin Silver to the American Fisheries Society (AFS). “It is not clear how AGFD was able to involve AFS in their crusade.”

Silver attached a letter from three prominent experts on Southwestern fish — Thomas Dowling, Paul Marsh and Robert Clarkson. The scientists challenged the Fisheries Society reliance on “grey literature” not subjected to peer review, but funded by Arizona Game and Fish. They maintained enough evidence exists to justify the designation as separate species — including genetic evidence.

The Center for Biological Diversity suggested that if the three species were merged, the Gila chub could lose its endangered status and the other two species might never qualify.



“This will allow political considerations to play a greater, and in this case, a dominant role in the decision-making process,” wrote Silver in asking the Naming Committee to reverse its opinion.

AGFD officials, however, maintain that the flexibility of merging all the chubs into a single species will make it easier to protect them and continue working to restore them to more and longer stretches of the streams and rivers they once dominated.