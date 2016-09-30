Area Residents Looking Forward To Less Smoke

Christopher Creek and Colcord Road residents have chilled as the fuels-reduction operation along and beneath the Mogollon Rim east of Highway 260 draws to a close. Triggered by a lightning strike in a canyon below Al Fulton Point, forest management agencies were thus enabled to implement a plan to provide catastrophic wildfire protection for those living in subdivisions along FR 291.

Burning of brush and ground cover throughout the operation caused periods of heavy smoke affecting travelers along SR 260, as well as local communities. Enduring the smoke and seeing active fire from your house made for some nervous times for those in that area.

As the Fulton Fire draws to a close, it is time to acknowledge the firefighting crews, many who came from out-of-state, for their tireless efforts in protecting the neighborhoods in the area while accomplishing their task. Success of the burn will provide 40 years of protection from a menacing wildfire under the Rim.

Late September is the time when a number of folks leave the Creek for the year — never mind that it is one of the best times of the year around here. Gone is the hubbub of summer visitors and cool temperatures call for fall campfires. Beau and Elsa pulled out for Oxbow Estates and we’ll miss the fish fries and football weekends at their compound.

Leo and Mary left for Tempe last week as well. What’s your hurry, Leo?

Stan MacDonald is gone from the Creek as well. Stan passed away at the Hospice Compassus House in Payson last Wednesday morning. His home was about midway down Columbine Road and his chain-link fenced garden lined the road. In that garden was a large, very green melon-looking thing that began to turn orange just before he passed. Some of his last words for Keith and daughter, Rhonda, were, “See, I told you that was a pumpkin!” It was a pleasure to know you, Stan.

Word from Tonto Basin is that another area resident has passed on as well. Dale Hansen was our local snowplow operator for many years. Going back 20 years ago, he was instrumental in founding the Camp Tatiyee golf tournament. He came to this area from around Buckeye back in the early ’80s. He was married to Shelley who preceded him some years ago. Service announcements will be made later. Happy Trails, Pard.

Up in See Canyon there is a new family member at the Beall cabin. Rod and Melissa welcomed Rodney Philip Beall into the world early Sunday morning. At 3 pounds, 10 ounces, this little man has some growing to do, but his dad says, “He’s going to be in the Creek in no time; he’s struggling to survive, but us Beall boys are survivors.”

Up at Creekside, there is to be another Paint Your Palette event with renown artist, Terri Glad Flores on Nov. 12. Plans are in the offing for another late-fall wine-tasting event, as well. Sheila’s Creekside has new hours for this off-season: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday and Sunday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays.

Everything was fabulous. Beans and cornbread, fried potatoes with a slice of banana cream pie was the dinner Genny prepared Saturday evening. Backing out of the drive on my departure, my headlights shined on a large animal on the road. Sneaking down the driveway to the back deck at the Short residence across the road, we alerted the girls there was an elk out front.

The girls, Terri Zerambo, Sheryl Clark, Jenny Willigrod, were guests of Cheri Short for a girls-only retreat at the cabin for the weekend. They rushed through the cabin in time to see ole “Two Bar,” a townie, a bull elk with straight spars for antlers, in the bright headlights of a passing vehicle.

So, what do you do to entertain your girlfriends on a weekend visit? Here’s how Cheri put it, “We played golf at Payson Golf Course, ate at the Native, hiked See Canyon Trail to See’s Springs, slightly disappointed there was not any See’s Candy at the end! Then we went for an epic breakfast at Sheila’s. My girlfriend, Terri, said the biscuits and gravy were the best ever! Then we went to Water Wheel and hiked to the waterfall. Since we were over on that side of town we decided to “do” Tonto Natural Bridge. Fantastic! I had never been. After that we were very thirsty, so we went to THAT Brewery in Pine. What fun! Finished off the day sitting up on the ‘tower hill’ looking for elk! By the way, it was their first time seeing a ‘real’ live elk!”

But they weren’t finished! They also picked apples and toured Ronco’s garage museum ... and that’s another week in the Creek.