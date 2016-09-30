Cougars A Stiff Test

For decades the old Class 3A East Region ranked as the best small school football league in the state.

After a several years of juggling schools, the Arizona Interscholastic Association listened to the advice of coaches, athletic directors and parents and restored the old alignment.

So we again have the 3A East featuring Payson, Holbrook and Winslow, and three juggernauts — Lakeside Blue Ridge, Show Low and Snowflake.

Blue Ridge (1-4) has fallen off since the departure of head coach Paul Moro three years ago. Moro won more than 300 games at Blue Ridge and will tie Vern Friedli for the most wins in state history (331) the next time his Class 4A Tempe Marcos de Niza (4-1) team beats someone.

However, Snowflake (5-0) and Show Low remain two of the Beasts from the East. The Longhorns open 3A East play against them, beginning with tonight’s home game against Show Low (7 p.m. kickoff).

The Cougars are 5-0 following last week’s 42-6 thrashing of 5A Phoenix South Mountain.

As their record indicates, Show Low is the real deal. The Cougars are 10-1 in their last 11 games against the Longhorns and have won eight straight against Payson.

But it’s not just the Cougars and Lobos that will challenge the Longhorns. Their homecoming foe on Oct. 14, Winslow, carries a 4-1 record into tonight’s game against Snowflake, following last week’s 50-13 demolishing of a 4A Flagstaff Coconino team Payson beat 34-14.

So, yes, the 3A East is once again a grueling gauntlet.

While the schedule offers a break with games against Blue Ridge and 2-2 Holbrook at the end of October, it may not matter much if the Longhorns limp into the final two weeks at 2-6.

The Longhorns have the talent to at least make the playoffs — and could do it with a 4-6 record in a tough schedule. But why not slay a few giants along the way?

Starting with tonight’s opponent.

No doubt, the Cougars remain heavy favorites. But you’re going to want to be there to root the Longhorns on. Remember, if these boys pull off an upset, you’re going to kick yourself for not having watched it all unfold before your eyes.