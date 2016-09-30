County Pushes For ‘Stupid Hiker’ Law

The Gila County Board of Supervisors hopes state lawmakers in the upcoming session will give counties new tools to deal with blighted, trashed properties as well as a better way to charge foolish hikers for the cost of a rescue.

The supervisors listed those two items as a top priority for next month’s Arizona County Supervisors Association meeting, where it will decide on its top issues for lobbying the state Legislature in 2017.

The Gila County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 27 reviewed 21 proposals with administrative staff Don McDaniel and Jacque Sanders. Gila County had two issues in the mix: Blighted and Unsafe Property Abatement and Negligent (or as it is more commonly called “Stupid”) Hikers.

The blighted property change would make it possible for counties to go onto property currently under state control to eliminate a threat to public health and safety and then place a lien on the property for costs incurred.

The “stupid hiker” law would make it easier for the counties to charge for rescue of hikers who show “gross negligence or poor judgment.”

McDaniel reported a couple of counties have pushed back against this idea, claiming it might hurt tourism.

The county plans to take information about the actual costs involved in these operations to the summit.

Other proposals include:

— Speed limits and maintenance on unpaved roads;

— Reforming the juvenile parole system to both cut costs and provide more local supervision. Right now just about every county has its own juvenile detention facility, many with fewer than a dozen young people in custody. Gila County typically has one or two.

— Coconino County wants the Department of Public Safety to share criminal history data with county governments.

— Coconino County also wants the state to eliminate the requirement counties pay for hospitals that take care of a large number of uninsured patients.

— Mohave County wants the state to help the counties pay for state-required attorneys for adoption and custody cases.

Additional issues to be considered: extend for 10 years the Waste Tire Program fees; increase the state gasoline tax for road building and maintenance; exempt the lease of county buildings from the bidding process; set a time limit for appealing property tax assessments; and allow video/telephonic testimony from experts in mental health hearings.

The supervisors offered a mixed bag of support, often asking for more information.

The supervisors like the idea of lower speed limits on dirt roads, but opposed the idea of bypassing the input of neighbors when it comes to abandoned easements. They supported the changes in juvenile probation, pending a firmer cost analysis and legal help in juvenile dependency cases.

The supervisors took a wait and see position on what further research shows on the water issues and the gas tax proposal as well as not having to get bids to lease county buildings and a tight limit on appeals of property tax assessments.