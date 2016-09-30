Demographics Dominate State School Test Scores

It isn’t the teacher.

It isn’t the administration.

It isn’t even the school district.

It’s mostly race and income.

That’s the discouraging conclusion that emerges from the most recent, statewide results of the AzMERIT scores.

Turns out, the demographics of the students explain much of the variation in AzMERIT scores statewide, according to an analysis of the results.

Statewide, the results look pretty bleak — with 38 percent of students passing the English tests and 38 percent passing the math test.

But the results look very different when broken down by race and family income.

For instance, only 29 percent of low-income third-graders passed the English test — compared to 41 percent of students overall. Only 21 percent of homeless children, 15 percent of migrant children and 15 percent of children with disabilities passed. Among students not fluent in English, the pass rate was just 2 percent, according to an analysis compiled by the Arizona Education Association.

That could help explain the Payson School District’s relatively low scores, since nearly 70 percent of the families in the district qualify as low-income under federal guidelines. Given the high percentage of low-income students, Payson’s 31 percent pass rate for third-grade English looks better.

A county-by-county analysis showed that rural schools with many low-income and minority students had much lower scores than urban school districts.

In Gila County, only 22 percent of students passed the English test and 23 percent passed the math test.

Only La Paz County, with a high percentage of Hispanic and migrant families, did worse. In that county bordering the Colorado River only 19 percent passed the English test and 22 passed the math test.

Compare that to urbanized Maricopa County, where 40 percent passed the English test and 40 percent passed the math test.

In Pima County dominated by the Tucson School District, 40 percent passed the English test and 40 percent passed the math test.

Race played a big role in the test results — although often the effects of race and family income overlap so closely it’s hard to separate the effects.

Statewide, 62 percent of Asian third-graders, 57 percent of whites and 46 percent of mixed-race children passed the English test. However, only 30 percent of Latinos and blacks and 19 percent of Native American students passed the test.

That compares to 41 percent statewide and 31 percent in Payson.

The results held on almost all subjects at almost every grade level, with family income and race strongly affecting scores, although the analysis did not separate the two factors.

The results make it hard to compare charter schools to district public schools. An analysis by the Arizona Center for Investigative Journalism earlier this year demonstrated that charter schools have significantly increased racial segregation in most of the districts in which they operate. Generally, the percentage of white students in most charter schools is significantly higher than the percentage of whites in the surrounding district schools. This suggests white parents are more likely to move their children to a charter school. Given the high turnover among students at many charters, it could also mean that white families are more likely to remain.

In either case, the statewide AzMERIT scores suggest it could be misleading to compare test scores from one school to another without taking into account the demographics of the two student bodies.

The nationally benchmarked AzMERIT test remains the topic of debate in Arizona. Many teachers and administrators support the tests and curriculum based on the national standards, saying they’re more rigorous, stress critical thinking skills and make it possible to compare students in this state to those elsewhere.

However, critics say Arizona should adopt its own standards and worry that national standards will give the federal government too much power over local school districts.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and many lawmakers want to use the AzMERIT test scores to rank schools — and then link school funding to those rankings. The state also requires districts to link teacher merit pay and job security to the results of the standardized tests.

However, the stark influence of family income and race on this year’s AzMERIT scores suggests a linkage that doesn’t take into account school demographics will only punish the students that need help the most.

Several state committees are currently working on the standards.

The state Department of Education has set up a committee to pore over the already adopted standards and propose change — as well as work on adding standards in the sciences.

The state school board is also expected this month or next to propose a new school grading system. The old system relied on the Arizona AIMS test but the state stopped issuing ratings several years ago as districts scrambled to make the state-required shift from AIMS the AzMERIT. The Arizona State Board of Education has proposed an overhaul of the state’s school rating system to make it less dependent on tests.