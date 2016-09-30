Fire On The Rim Race Attracts Nearly 300 Competitors

Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction Committee members heard a wrap up of the Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race during its Wednesday, Sept. 28 meeting at the cultural center.

Although the results of that meeting were not available by this columnist’s deadline, the race report was sure to include a huge “thank you” to all the sponsors that made the event the success that it was.

“Title sponsor THAT Brewery donated beer sales, Certified Bikes and 87 Cyclery donated bikes for the raffle, ERA Realty provided the shuttle from parking to the Italian Feast and Banner Health provided goodies for the racer bags,” said event co-organizer Janet Brandt. Certified, 87 Cyclery, ERA and Banner Health were all gold sponsors.

“Many of our silver and bronze sponsors provided baskets for the silent auction and other essentials for the event.”

The sponsors also got in on the racing action with many of them showing well on the course.

The 87 Cyclery team won the 45-mile team race, Anderson Collision owner Jake Anderson was seventh in the grueling 45-mile open men’s race, Lloyd Law Group’s Evan Lloyd was second in the 15-mile single speed competition and Matt Sharman of Sunshine Cleaning was 12th in the 30-mile open men’s race.

Anderson, Lloyd and Sunshine were all silver sponsors.

Also at the race Rim Country Mountain Biking Association member Michael Bonnette was second in the 15-mile open men’s division.

Several local cyclists also did well — Catherine (Marshall) Brooks of Pine was fourth in the 15-mile master’s women’s race and PSFR trails volunteer Tom Stenerson was eighth in the 30-mile master’s men’s competition.

The growth and success of the event since its inception was also expected to be on Wednesday’s meeting calendar.

“The silent auction and bike raffles both broke previous records,” said Brandt. “We also had 291 registered racers, compared to 277 last year.”

With the 2016 race in the record books, Brandt contends it’s nonprofit, charity status renders it extraordinary.

“The proceeds benefit the community and trails. I do plenty of events that are for profit, which is fine, but doing one that gives back is awesome.”

Last chance

Seniors concerned with their changes in the Medicare, especially prescription plans, should plan on attending a Pinal-Gila County Council for Senior Citizens-hosted seminar 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28 at Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine.

During it, PGCSC representatives will help seniors review their health and prescription insurance including changes in cost, coverage and benefits that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2017.

No school, movies on tap

Since Pine Strawberry School will be on fall break Oct. 3 to 7, schoolchildren will be free to attend upcoming Movie Madness showings at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library.

At 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5, “Pele — the Birth of a Legend” is sure to draw a good crowd, especially those youths interested in soccer. The movie is rated PG and is 107 minutes.

Madness continues at 1 p.m. the following day, Thursday, Oct. 6, with “Clifford’s Really Big Movie,” which is rated G and is 74 minutes.

The movie is a 2004 children’s animated film based on the book “Clifford and the Big Red Dog” by Normal Bridwell. A classic PBS Kids TV series was adapted from the book as well.

As always, children should bring a pillow so as to be comfortable on the floor and refreshments will be served.

Horn or a Cougar?

Since this scribe previously served stints as head football coach at both Show Low and Payson High Schools, I usually receive good-natured jabs this time of year about which team I will be cheering for when the two teams meet on the gridiron.

The foes clash at 7 p.m. today, Friday, Sept. 30 on Longhorn field.

Both schools have a rich football history dating back to the early 1980s when they began playing one another and were members of the same 3A East Region.

Because SLHS has a history of traveling well and will surely fill the visitors stands with a large contingent of green and gold faithful, it’s imperative Longhorn fans turn out in even greater numbers.

The Cougars are 5-0, state ranked and will be the favorites, but Coach Jake Swartwood’s Horns had a bye last Friday, which means an extra week to prepare for the Cats.

The Horns have had an up and down season, opening with losses to Safford (38-8) and Casteel (27-14), but wins over Fountain Hills (24-0) and Coconino (34-14).

On Sept. 16, the Horns gave powerful St. Johns all they could handle before falling 20-14.

Over the years, some of Payson High’s finest players have come from Pine and Strawberry, but Coach Swartwood tells me he has none from the two towns this year.

That’s a shame, but doesn’t mean we shouldn’t turn out this evening and cheer our hearts out for the young players.

Poker run tomorrow

The Justice McNeeley Foundation’s annual Poker Run tips off at 8 a.m. tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 1 with a “door’s open” at Sidewinders Tavern and Grill.

Over the years it has developed a reputation as one of the most celebratory and fun charity events in the Rim Country.

But not to be forgotten in the gala is the proceeds from the run provide medical, dental and eye care to children in need, up to age 17, living in Pine-Strawberry, Payson and surrounding areas.

The foundation was formed in August 2004 with funds raised during a benefit to purchase a specialized Go-Bot wheelchair for Justice McNeeley, a child with spinal muscular atrophy.

The foundation’s motto is “Help us Help a Child.”

Registration for tomorrow’s ride begins at 9 a.m. and starts one hour later. The entry donation is $15 per rider, which includes a free drink ticket donated by Sidewinders.

Breakfast burritos will sell prior to the ride for $5.

The festivities include the quad poker run, horseshoe tournament, live entertainment, raffles, auctions, giveaways, 50/50 drawings, Texas Hold ’em and food specials.

For the raffles, tickets are $10 with prizes of a Henry 45-70 lever action rifle with an octagon barrel and a Charter Arms Lady Pink .38 Special.

The Henry rifle sells for about $1,000 and the pistol for about $400.

The course takes riders west of Pine to Twin Buttes before returning to the starting line. Along the course, participants make five stops to pick up playing cards.

At the conclusion of the event, the entrants will win prizes for the two best poker hands. Holders of the worst hands also win prizes.

Organizers are requesting all trailers be parked on Hardscrabble Road.

Call Katie Parks at 602-540-4991 or Cathy Smith at 480-243-1781 for more information.

New bakery in town?

Just one week after the bakery at the Ponderosa Market closed after 22 years, another one appears to be just over the horizon.

Market employees say the new bakery will open in about a month and offer more food choices, including fried chicken.

Oct. 8 – a day of fun

Wine Around the Library is a charity event unique to Pine-Strawberry that allows ticket holders to enjoy a taste of small town camaraderie, make new friends and mingle with old ones while helping the library overcome a budget deficit.

The third annual event will be held from 4 p.m. to sunset Saturday, Oct. 8. A limited number of tickets at $20 each are available at the library or from governing board members. Sponsorships at $100 each are also being sold.

Attendees will enjoy a selection of wines, snacks, fine chocolates and musical treats from Trouble in Paradise.

The silent auction always features a number of very nice prizes.

Those wishing to enjoy a full day of festivities can, prior to Wine Around the Library, attend the Ninth Annual Fall Festival to be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the cultural center.

The festival will include a local author’s book signing, food vendors and the Fifth Annual Antique Show in the cultural hall.

The always-popular chili cook-off is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday. The fee is $5 to taste the chili and also help judge the dishes.

Thought for the week

“When life gives you a hundred reasons to cry, show life you have a thousand reasons to smile.”