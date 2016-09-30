Forest Incidents Test Patience Of Rangers

Forest rangers get some pretty strange calls — some tragic, some just, well, strange.

So we thought we’d pass along the routine activity report issued this week by the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, with some of the cases their law-enforcement rangers responded to:

Illegal woodcutting

Acting on a tip, forest rangers teamed up with sheriff’s deputies to nab some folks allegedly cutting wood illegally in a remote area near Clifton. The law enforcement types “contacted” the “individuals” as they were leaving the area, having allegedly cut down trees and damaged a riparian area. The officers cited the woodcutters for not getting a permit. Later, they inspected the area and identified “additional violations.”

Meanwhile, the Forest Service continues to spend millions of dollars trying to thin a badly overgrown forest, with tree densities of 1,000 per acre — compared to the historical average of 50 per acre. Stay tuned for the Christmas tree permit season, when the Forest Service will charge $25 for a permit to cut down the very same sort of small pines they’re paying contractors to cut down and haul away.

Asked for a citation

On the other hand, some people seem to just want to get arrested. A ranger went out to talk to a man who had overstayed the 14-day limit on staying in a campground on Alpine Road. The report says the man became angry and demanded that the ranger give him a ticket. Ever obliging, that’s just what the ranger did. Whereupon, the man became “verbally abusive.” The ranger walked away. The next morning, the campground host brought along the district ranger, to talk to the fellow — who had vanished. The investigation is ongoing.

This guy needs help

Here’s an interesting case: On Sept. 3, a man called 911 to say he was lost in the woods somewhere off Black Mesa Road. A ranger and a Coconino County sheriff’s deputy responded and mounted a search for the fellow. They found his campsite at the Mogollon campground. So they worked outward from the campsite until they located him not far away. Now here’s where it gets embarrassing. Seems the guy got up during the night, went a short distance from the campsite to use the toilet — and got lost trying to get back to camp. Geez. Makes you think they ought to require people to get license and take a class to go camping.