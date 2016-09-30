Greer Trial Set

On Monday, Sept. 26, Mike Greer, the former treasurer of the Pine-Strawberry Water Improvement District and the Mounted Posse, had a case management hearing on the state’s case alleging fraud, theft and forgery amongst other charges.

Judge Timothy Wright set a date for oral arguments of the case for Oct. 24 at 4 p.m.

The hearing was done over the phone with a lawyer from the Attorney General’s office and Greer’s attorney, Jason Lamm, a Phoenix criminal defense attorney.

Greer was not present on the phone because Lamm said he had a surgery over the weekend.

Lamm agreed to the dates for oral argument, but said Greer has filed a challenge to the state Grand Jury indictments, specifically counts 1, 4 and 7.

One of the counts Greer has challenged has to do with the account balances.

Another count had to do with the PSWID attorney’s opinion letter.

“The client waived their attorney client privilege by giving the letter to the sheriff,” said Lamm.

On June 28, the state filed a seven-count indictment against Greer.



Count 1 and 7 had to do with fraudulent schemes and artifices — a Class 2 felony.



Counts 2 and 3 were a violation of conflict of interest laws — Class 5 felonies.



Count 4 was theft. Count 5 was for forgery — a Class 4 felony.



Count 6 and 8 was also theft — a Class 2 felony.

The Auditor General’s report found that Greer had a conflict of interest when PSWID voted to divide a contract to put pumps into five wells. Dividing the single job into five contracts awarded to Hat Creek Engineering allowed the district to avoid seeking competitive bids.

Hat Creek had been Greer’s company, which he assured PSWID he was no longer a part of. Greer received $65,895 from Hat Creek then offered free time to PSWID overseeing the operations, according to an Auditor General’s investigation.

The AG’s report also found that Greer had used a PSWID credit card on $2,299 worth of personal expenses. Former Roundup reporter Max Foster discovered the charges by requesting the accounting records.

The AG then found that Greer made false statements on a letter he forged that he made to look like it came from PSWID.

The AG alleged that Greer misspent $38,706 from the Mounted Posse’s bank account by withdrawing cash, writing checks and using a debit card.

The AG found that the missing Posse funds went unnoticed because Greer presented 12 false reports to the board.