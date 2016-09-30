How I Handled Air Force One

Yes, you read that title right; I not only got to handle the presidential aircraft — Air Force One — but I also got to do most of the grunt work all by my lonesome. It’s something I hadn’t thought of in years until I read the flack over President Obama’s recent landing in China, where they failed to get the steps pushed up to the aircraft, causing him to miss coming down waving and smiling and creating considerable flack.

My turn came on Dec. 7, 1959.

The president? Ike.

Wanna know who pushed the steps up to the aircraft? You got it! Me, my boss’ chauffeur, and a little Pakistani guy named Abdul that I came to love during my years in Karachi.

You see, at that point in time the entire Karachi contingent of the Air Force’s Military Airlift Command (MAC) was Major Frank Guelich, boss man, and Sergeant Tom Garrett, workforce. A year later I trained some Pakistani laborers into an aircraft handling crew, but at that moment Major Guelich and I were it.

Nevertheless, except for one minor incident the ground handling went quite well. The only rocky part occurred when I wheeled a second set of steps up to the forward door of the aircraft and charged up them to perform the next step in my aircraft-handling duties. You see, presidential aircraft or not, that bird it was a MAC aircraft and I was due a set of manifests listing passengers and cargo.

Clump! Clump! Clump! My feet thudded on the light metal steps as I zoomed up them — straight into the muzzle of a Thompson submachine in the hands of one very young, and very nervous looking AP, or air policeman, in a pretty blue Air Force uniform, it being winter months and time for winter wear even if you could fry eggs on the ramp in Karachi.

“H-Halt!” he said, sounding and looking more than a bit panicky as he suddenly appeared out of the aircraft.

Eying the barrel of that Thompson just inches from my nose I decided that halting was probably a good idea.

Well? Wouldn’t you?

Anyway, I talked to the kid and he finally relaxed when he found out that while I was not decked out in Air Force blue, nor allowed to wear any uniform for that matter during that super-classified tour of duty, I was nevertheless on his side of the Cold War. So I got my manifests, and he lived through what definitely looked like the first stages of a coronary.

Was I scared? When you’re that busy you don’t have time to be scared.

Later on, when I had time to think about it ...

Ah, but you should have seen all the trappings that preceded Ike. If you had you’d know why long distance presidential odysseys are not cheap. First came a giant C-124 aircraft containing — believe it or not! — an entire refueling truck, complete with fuel. There were other cargo aircraft too, one carrying a high-tech communications van, and two well-stuffed passenger aircraft as well.

I’ll never forget the first one. It arrived long before Ike did. Major Guelich, being the glad-handed type, always clambered aboard each passenger aircraft, grinned a big old Texas possum-eating grin and said, “Welcome to Karachi!” After that he paused for the questions and handshakes.

But this time he came back out looking downright put out. “Holy mackerel, Garrett!” he told me. “That’s the grimmest looking bunch I’ve ever seen!”

Down the steps came a phalanx of grim-faced, gray-suited Secret Service men. Then another planeload of suits arrived. CIA? FBI? Beats me. Most of them blended into the woodwork, but some I spotted in old clothes — looking AWAY from the president at us potential assassins.

None of them offered to help with the steps, though.

Handling Ike was easy enough, so I wonder what caused that aircraft steps mess over in China? As you know, Confucius say, “Journey of thousand miles begin with but a single step.”

You’d think they’d know that over there, wouldn’t you, Johnny?