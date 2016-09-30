Editor:

I had to laugh when the august editor of the Roundup regarding a letter to the editor regarding climate change by Nick Schroeder said, “Heck, I was a science writer for 10 years and I still have no idea what Mr. Schroeder just said.”

My my! All the formulas and numbers were perfectly clear to the rest of us.

All joking aside, I once had a noted science professor at the University of Pennsylvania stop a student using scientific jargon to explain his project with the following (sexist) admonition: “If you can’t explain something to your grandmother, you don’t know what you’re talking about.” (The student couldn’t and apparently didn’t.)

Maybe Mr. Schroeder could attempt to make a clear argument in another letter that the rest of us uneducated ones could understand. Otherwise my guess is that he was just blowing smoke ... maybe from the wrong type of weed. Or, to give him credit, was just pulling the leg or chain of the naïve editor.

But, I will join the editor in supporting the consensus of the 97 percent of climate scientists (most with Ph.D. degrees) published in peer-reviewed scientific journals. Human-caused climate change is real and poses a serious threat to human civilization.

Robert Hershberger, Ph.D. (in architecture, so, of course, I have no idea either)