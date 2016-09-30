Longhorns Try To Find Offense

A 4-0 loss to visiting Camp Verde on Sept. 22 left Payson’s girls soccer team 0-4 in power points games.

The Longhorns were scheduled to host Gilbert Leading Edge Academy on Thursday, Sept. 29.

They’re also scheduled to compete in the Tucson Desert Christian Old Pueblo Classic today and Saturday.

The Longhorns play four more power points games on the road before closing the season at home against Flagstaff Northland Prep on Oct. 20.

Payson’s offense has struggled this season. According to the scores at aia365.com, the Longhorns have been outscored 25-0 in power points games this fall.