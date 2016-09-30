October Jazz All Stars Will Perform Sunday

The Payson Friends of Jazz bring back the ever-popular jazz series with a new format — Jazz All Stars.

Starting in October, enjoy two special performances by some of the region and nation’s most outstanding jazz artists.

The first show is at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2 and features Jerry Donato, saxophone; John Darst, guitar; Jack Radavich, bass; Gerry Reynolds, drums; and special guest Lew Turano, piano.

Donato is a studio session, show and concert, corporate and club performer — listen to the versatile and finesse of Jerry’s amazing sax playing in a quintet formed for this performance.

He is a regular performer at Valley venues, such as the Sacred Grounds Coffee House with Armand Boatman, Cinco de Moio with drummer Dom Moio, The Ritz, and with piano sensation Nicole Pesce, naming just a few.

Darst says the major artists influencing his playing are Johnny Smith, Howard Roberts, Joe Pass, Herb Ellis and Wes Montgomery.

He studied jazz at the University of Utah, and then played the gamut of bands, from country, blues to be-bop in the Los Angeles area for many years.

More recently he moved to a 36-acre ranch in the Show Low area, and he now leads his jazz band in a weekly engagement at The Salt restaurant and other venues in the White Mountain area.

Radavich has worked with many jazz acts including Barney Kessel, Joe Pass, Jack Wilkins, Chuck Findley, Carl Saunders, Jeff Hamilton, Gary Foster, Carl Fontana, Ernie Watts, and Milt Jackson, to name a few. He also worked with the likes of Mickey Rooney, Bob Hope, Suzanne Somers, Red Skelton and B.B. King.

Radavich performed in eight major shows, including “Chicago” and “Funny Girl.”

Gerry has worked with many professional jazz musicians, including guitarist Howard Alden, piano vocalist Judy Roberts, vocalist Renee Patrick, saxophonists Greg Fishman and Tony Vacca, and many other top jazz musicians in the past 15 years.

He led the weekly Pita Jungle restaurant jazz jam for 10 years, as well as organized jazz performances in Payson for more than the last 10 years.

Special guest performer Turano performs in Sedona and frequently in Connecticut with vocalist Nicole Pasternak.

He will play with the group on several tunes.

The month’s second show is at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30 with Ioannis (Yanni — YES, that Yanni) Goudelis, piano; Devon Bridgewater, flugelhorn, trumpet, violin. The performances are at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., Payson.

A $5 donation accepted. Contact gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com to RSVP.