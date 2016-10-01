Payson Nearly Pulls Off Stunning Football Upset Over Show Low

Ryan Ricke threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Angel Jacquez with 17.5 seconds remaining on Friday night to put Payson’s football team in position to tie third-ranked Show Low.

But the unranked Longhorns went for two points and the win instead of playing it safe and going for the tie and overtime.

The Longhorns came up short.

And the visiting Cougars returned the onside kick for a touchdown and went for two to pull out a wild 43-34 victory on Friday night.

See Tuesday’s Roundup for the story.