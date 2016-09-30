Remake Of ‘Magnificent Seven’ Has A Ton Of Action

Fans of the original version, the classic 1960 Western starring Yul Brynner, know that it in fact had a Japanese film as its predecessor. Japanese film genius Akira Kuroswa made a massive three-and-a-half hour historical action/drama in 1954 called “Seven Samurai,” which had such an impact on film lovers that now some 62 years later we are still feeling the reverberations from that mighty blow.

But America has taken his vision and turned it into a great blood and guts shoot ’em up. Yul Brynner changed the samurai into a gang of misfit gunmen who go to the aid of a Mexican village.

Brilliant American director Antoine Fuqua switches the scene to a small Western mining town in the U.S. where the oppressor is a greedy, murderous thug disguising himself as an honest businessman. Fuqua had directed such famous and very well received and regarded films as “Training Day,” “The Equalizer” and “Olympus Has Fallen.”

He hired Denzel Washington to star in “The Magnificent Seven” no doubt because of his success in using Washington in “Training Day” and “The Equalizer.” Washington has perhaps the most commanding and watchable screen presence of any of the current Hollywood actors.

The script by Richard Wenk (“The Equalizer”) and Nic Pizzolatto (TVs “True Detective”) somehow manages to make a straight up Western with all the traditional themes that we expect and still make it exciting to watch.

At the end the heroes leave town without the girl, but with their horses. And in between the scriptwriters bring a ton of action, which Fuqua shows to best effect.

Besides Denzel Washington the cast includes the rapidly rising Chris Pratt (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), journeyman actor Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, Matt Bomer (“White Collar” on TV) and Haley Bennett. Still in her 20s Bennett worked with director Fuqua on “The Equalizer.”

Famous for his long running role on TV’s “Law and Order: Criminal Minds” Vincent D’Onofrio takes the plum role. He cannot be recognized in his full beard and squeaky voice as a mountain man, a trapper and Indian killer. In one of the best lines Chris Pratt says of D’Onofrio “That bear is wearing people clothes.” That sort of sums up the trapper’s size and viciousness.

Oscar winning cinematographer Mario Fiore makes the very best use of his camera to bring us some of the best looking scenic shots in recent mind. He makes ordinary campfire shots memorable by shooting upward to bring vast numbers of sparkling stars into view.

This four saw blade film certainly holds up well in the grand tradition of Westerns. Rated PG-13 for violence, running time is two hours and 13 minutes.