Rim Holidays – Independence Day

The Fourth of July was celebrated by early settlers in the Rim Country without the help of pyrotechnics. This may have been because so many of their fathers had fought in the Civil War; they shied away from “bombs bursting in air.” Also, roads into the area were few and the import of fireworks impractical. Nevertheless, the celebrations were energetic and patriotic.

The summer of 1884 began several long-lasting traditions. An act of Congress, sponsored by Lewis Edwin Payson had secured the first post office for the town and almost everyone agreed they should commemorate their benefactor, naming the town Payson. The post office was located in the store of John Hise, at the corner of south McLane and Main Street, and this became the setting for Payson’s first patriotic rally. Someone read the Declaration of Independence and Mr. Hise gave a patriotic oration. Folks then adjourned to the saloons to await the horse races that would quickly become the best part of the Fourth celebration. They took place up and down the dirt road called Main Street. That evening there was the so-called “Grand Arbor Dance.”

During the following year new ranch families were arriving in the Rim Country and Payson’s economy grew stronger. By the summer of 1885 local enthusiasm blossomed and residents added a barbecue to the horse races, dancing and orations. From Globe the Silver Belt newspaper proclaimed, “The people of all the surrounding camps and ranches will congregate there on the Fourth.” (June 13, page 3, column 3)

That year also saw the Hise family fall from grace when postal fraud was rumored and they moved to Washington, D.C. [1] The Hise store was taken over by O. Cresswell and held the 1886 Fourth of July Dance. William Houston of Star Valley was master of ceremonies for the occasion, and he donated an ox for the barbecue dinner. Col. Ellison’s daughters came in from their Apple Valley Ranch on Ellison Creek, and they recited patriotic poems. Payson’s acknowledged first resident, William Burch had become the first justice of the peace and delivered a speech, which everyone agreed was well done and fitting for the occasion.

That year the horse races were expanded to two days, the first on July 3rd held at Frank Watkins’ ranch in Tonto Basin. The races were so popular another was scheduled for Aug. 18, with matched horses being put up by Watkins and Emer Chilson. The betting was energetic, amounting to $1,200. Chilson’s horse, owned by the Houston brothers and named Desert, won the race.

These were the essentials for the annual celebration and they quickly became traditional. Pioneer women like Sarah McDonald, Lena Chilson and Teresa Boardman later recalled their youthful enthusiasm at these summer celebrations and by the early 1900s 75 people were attending the free barbecue. [2] Orations had diminished while the dinner grew and the horse races continued to be greatly popular, as was the all-night dance.

The activities were focused at the junction of McLane and Main Street. Great cottonwoods lent their wonderful shade over the street from both sides. Local families brought dishes for the feast, adding to the donated beef. Sis Martin reported, “I’ve cooked many a pot of chili beans. Oh, how they loved chili beans. Other times when we came in so far from the ranch we didn’t fix nothin’. We just come and got in line with the rest of them.”

As the years passed that free dinner became widely known and families were coming from as far as Flagstaff and Phoenix for the holiday. This popularity was the undoing of the famous gathering. So many came for dinner the town folk could no longer afford to feed them. The tradition lasted 70 years, but the last free dinner was held in 1954. That year it took four beef to feed the crowd and there still was not enough to go around. The old-timers agreed the event had outgrown its usefulness.

Next to the barbecue, the all night dance was the favorite. Around midnight the throng had more to eat; another sumptuous spread “replete with many varieties of wine, chicken pies, scalloped oysters and hand cranked ice cream.”

These “down-home” community celebrations faded in the transient nature of modern times, but for some old-timers the memories of Fourth of July on Payson’s Main Street are still worth talking about.

[1] John Hise was later appointed Arizona’s Surveyor General by President Cleveland.

[2] Oral interviews with Ira Murphy, at the Rim Country Museum.