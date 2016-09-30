Editor:
Just a few questions for Mr. Schroeder about his climate change objections: What about the fact that concentrated sodium hydroxide or sulfuric acid solutions are much denser than water and pH has a logarithmic function? How does the infrared radiation impact your theory? How do atmospheric trace gases and their long-term records of stability fit into your theory? What has caused the carbon dioxide atmospheric level to increase by 100 ppm since the beginning of the industrial revolution? Are you saying that carbon dioxide is not a key greenhouse gas known to trap heat? Can you explain your theory so the average food editor, unemployed standup comic, massage therapist, expert on roundworms, or Ph.D. can understand it? Or, is your real theory based on the premise that, “If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, you should baffle them with male bovine excreta?” If the latter is true, have you thought about running for president?
Susan C. Bobek, Ph.D.
Editor’s note: Gee. Didn’t get that either (she lost me at logarithmic function), except the bovine excreta (although I have to admit, I like the alliteration of equine excreta). So I still have to fall back on simple statements by experts I can understand, like the list of scientific organizations who accept the evidence that “most of the global warming in recent decades can be attributed to human activities.” The organizations agreeing with that statement include:
American Association for the Advancement of Science
American Astronomical Society
American Chemical Society
American Geophysical Union
American Institute of Physics
American Meteorological Society
American Physical Society
Australian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society
Australian Bureau of Meteorology and the CSIRO
British Antarctic Survey
Canadian Foundation for Climate and Atmospheric Sciences
Canadian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society
Environmental Protection Agency
European Federation of Geologists
European Geosciences Union
European Physical Society
Federation of American Scientists
Federation of Australian Scientific and Technological Societies
Geological Society of America
Geological Society of Australia
Geological Society of London
International Union for Quaternary Research (INQUA)
International Union of Geodesy and Geophysics
National Center for Atmospheric Research
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Royal Meteorological Society
Royal Society of the UK
I got this list from; http://www.skepticalscience.com/global-warming-scientific-consensus-intermediate.htm
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID