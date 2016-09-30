Editor:

Just a few questions for Mr. Schroeder about his climate change objections: What about the fact that concentrated sodium hydroxide or sulfuric acid solutions are much denser than water and pH has a logarithmic function? How does the infrared radiation impact your theory? How do atmospheric trace gases and their long-term records of stability fit into your theory? What has caused the carbon dioxide atmospheric level to increase by 100 ppm since the beginning of the industrial revolution? Are you saying that carbon dioxide is not a key greenhouse gas known to trap heat? Can you explain your theory so the average food editor, unemployed standup comic, massage therapist, expert on roundworms, or Ph.D. can understand it? Or, is your real theory based on the premise that, “If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, you should baffle them with male bovine excreta?” If the latter is true, have you thought about running for president?

Susan C. Bobek, Ph.D.

Editor’s note: Gee. Didn’t get that either (she lost me at logarithmic function), except the bovine excreta (although I have to admit, I like the alliteration of equine excreta). So I still have to fall back on simple statements by experts I can understand, like the list of scientific organizations who accept the evidence that “most of the global warming in recent decades can be attributed to human activities.” The organizations agreeing with that statement include:

