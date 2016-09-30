Sign Of The Times

Editor:

In 1986 when my wife, Lisa, and I first set eyes on the small town of Strawberry, there was a restaurant on Ralls Drive called “The Black Bear.” At one point they had a 23-foot-tall business sign at the cattle guard near Highway 87.

In the 30 years we’ve been in the area, there has always been a sign at that location. But there will be no more sign there by the time you read this.

When we first came here, we had no idea that some day I would buy the restaurant as security for my wife in case my cancer at the time killed me. I have put signs up at that location, without complaint, since we opened in 2010.

That is, until I determined that the cartoon sign was unsteady, and needed to be repaired, reinforced and repainted. So in April 2014, I replaced the cartoon bear with a realistic one and immediately received a red tag from Gila County Community Development.

My wife and I both called and met with the county to resolve their problem. We were told that they would get back to us, and we went back to running her business. Six months later, they got back to us. A second red tag.

We did everything they asked of us again and were told that they would get back to us. April 2015, we got the third red tag and went through the same stuff all over again. They got back to us in April 2016 with the fourth red tag.

We were told the sign must come down. Or to keep the sign ($5-600 total cost) we would have to get an engineer’s report ($500+), a regular building permit ($100), an off-site permit ($300), a right of way permit for both Ralls Drive and the water company ($100+) and because the edge of the sign was slightly on the neighboring lot a yearly lease of $600.

We were looking into taking care of that until I met with Margie Chapman, the department head, and she told me that because the sign was approximately 32 inches across the line, it would have to be moved one way or the other. Regardless it had to come down.

Lisa and I decided to take the large bear sign and move it to the restaurant driveway. I drew up plans, got a permit, and waited for their approval. That’s not what happened. I was told that what was needed for the three 4’ X 8’ 1/2” sheets of plywood that make up the sign would be two, 4-inch square steel posts. To accommodate the sign, the posts would have to be 20 feet long, and, per their directions, set seven feet deep into the ground. All for less than 150 pounds of weight.

Backed into a corner, I removed the large bear sign on Sept. 12. I left a single sheet of plywood as the only sign on the power pole approved by Gila County 20 years ago. It was smaller than the cartoon sign that was never objected to in the 3+ years it was there.

Less than a week after I took the sign down, my wife was sent two certified letters from Gila County Public Works. If Lisa didn’t have the sign down within one week of the receipt of the letter, she would be fined, imprisoned or both. All for a single sheet of plywood.

The StrawBeary Bear will no longer have any sign at all to attract customers passing through our small town on Highway 87. Gila County has gone well out of their way to see to that.

Incidentally, in the basement of the restaurant is one of the original “Foxfire” signs from the mid 1970s that was near the cattle guard on Ralls Drive, and Gila County Community Development has records dating back to 1993 for signs they have approved at that site. Public Works, Jerry Irish, now says that they have never approved signs in their right of way.

To the person or persons unknown responsible for the complaints, please step forward and take some credit for all of your hard work. I am sure you are having a good laugh. Lisa and I are not.

Hoop Bramoff