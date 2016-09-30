Spikers Jump Into 3a East Play

Payson’s volleyball team opened its 3A East schedule with a 3-0 win at Show Low on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Raegen Ashby delivered 8 kills and 2 blocks, Kamryn North 8 kills and Savanna White 7 kills and 6 blocks (5 solo).
The Longhorns served 94 percent (61 of 65), led by Abby Hazelo (15-15, ace), Delaynee Bowman (11-11) and Sammi Sokol (17-18, 2 aces).
Hazelo was 51 of 54 setting with 19 assists and Abby Schreur was 38 of 39 with 13 assists.
The Longhorns were scheduled to continue their 10-match 3A East Region schedule by hosting Snowflake on Thursday, Sept. 29 before taking their only break from region action by participating in the Chandler Prep Invitational on Sept. 30-Oct. 1.
The Longhorns (4-4 power points record) return to 3A East play at Winslow on Tuesday, Oct. 4. They host Blue Ridge on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Payson went 2-2 in the 10-team Payson Invitational in scores reported on MaxPreps.com by press time Wednesday, beating Wickenburg 2-0 and Blue Ridge 2-1 and losing to Blue Ridge 2-1 and Phoenix Arizona Lutheran Academy 2-1.
3A East Volleyball
Region Overall
W L W L
Blue Ridge 2 0 3 3
Snowflake 1 0 7 1
Payson 1 0 4 4
Winslow 0 1 2 4
Show Low 0 1 1 7
Holbrook 0 2 2 6
Thursday, Sept. 29 Games
Not included in standings
Snowflake at Payson
Winslow at Blue Ridge
Holbrook at Show Low
