Spikers Jump Into 3a East Play

Payson’s volleyball team opened its 3A East schedule with a 3-0 win at Show Low on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Raegen Ashby delivered 8 kills and 2 blocks, Kamryn North 8 kills and Savanna White 7 kills and 6 blocks (5 solo).

The Longhorns served 94 percent (61 of 65), led by Abby Hazelo (15-15, ace), Delaynee Bowman (11-11) and Sammi Sokol (17-18, 2 aces).

Hazelo was 51 of 54 setting with 19 assists and Abby Schreur was 38 of 39 with 13 assists.

The Longhorns were scheduled to continue their 10-match 3A East Region schedule by hosting Snowflake on Thursday, Sept. 29 before taking their only break from region action by participating in the Chandler Prep Invitational on Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

The Longhorns (4-4 power points record) return to 3A East play at Winslow on Tuesday, Oct. 4. They host Blue Ridge on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Payson went 2-2 in the 10-team Payson Invitational in scores reported on MaxPreps.com by press time Wednesday, beating Wickenburg 2-0 and Blue Ridge 2-1 and losing to Blue Ridge 2-1 and Phoenix Arizona Lutheran Academy 2-1.