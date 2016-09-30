Spikers Jump Into 3a East Play

Raegen Ashby spikes the ball past the double block attempt by Lakeside Blue Ridge in the Payson Invitational on Sept. 23. The Longhorns opened 3A East play with a 3-0 win at Show Low on Tuesday.

Photo by Keith Morris. |

As of Thursday, September 29, 2016

Payson’s volleyball team opened its 3A East schedule with a 3-0 win at Show Low on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Raegen Ashby delivered 8 kills and 2 blocks, Kamryn North 8 kills and Savanna White 7 kills and 6 blocks (5 solo).

The Longhorns served 94 percent (61 of 65), led by Abby Hazelo (15-15, ace), Delaynee Bowman (11-11) and Sammi Sokol (17-18, 2 aces).

Hazelo was 51 of 54 setting with 19 assists and Abby Schreur was 38 of 39 with 13 assists.

The Longhorns were scheduled to continue their 10-match 3A East Region schedule by hosting Snowflake on Thursday, Sept. 29 before taking their only break from region action by participating in the Chandler Prep Invitational on Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

The Longhorns (4-4 power points record) return to 3A East play at Winslow on Tuesday, Oct. 4. They host Blue Ridge on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Payson went 2-2 in the 10-team Payson Invitational in scores reported on MaxPreps.com by press time Wednesday, beating Wickenburg 2-0 and Blue Ridge 2-1 and losing to Blue Ridge 2-1 and Phoenix Arizona Lutheran Academy 2-1.

3A East Volleyball

Region Overall

W L W L

Blue Ridge 2 0 3 3

Snowflake 1 0 7 1

Payson 1 0 4 4

Winslow 0 1 2 4

Show Low 0 1 1 7

Holbrook 0 2 2 6

Thursday, Sept. 29 Games

Not included in standings

Snowflake at Payson

Winslow at Blue Ridge

Holbrook at Show Low

