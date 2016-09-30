Survey: Arizona Abuses Its Teachers

Arizona ranks as one of the worst states to be a teacher, according to a national study based largely on Census Data by Wallet Hub.

The state ranks 49th, slightly ahead of West Virginia and Hawaii but way behind most other states.

The survey considered salary, cost of living, per-student spending, class sizes, projected teacher demand, salary growth potential, school safety, commute time and other factors.

New Jersey ranked as the best state for teachers — with a score of 63.

Arizona had a score of 38, while Hawaii had a score of 22, due in large measure to the sky-high cost of living.

The rankings could account for the national teacher shortage, which has proved especially severe in Arizona — with 2,000 vacant jobs this year.

The National Center for Education Statistics reports that 20 percent of teachers quit during or at the end of their first year in the profession. Half of all teachers quit before they finish five years in the business.

“Most educators don’t pursue their profession for the money,” wrote the Wallet Hub study author Richie Bernardo. “Despite their critical role in shaping young minds, teachers across the U.S. are shortchanged every year. In fact, education jobs are some of the lowest-paying occupations that require a bachelor’s degree, and their salaries consistently fail to keep up with inflation. Meanwhile, the law demands better student performance without providing educators much guidance or incentive to improve their own effectiveness in the classroom.

The plight of teachers closely mirrors the overall ranking of the school system, according to a previous Wallet Hub effort to rank the quality of schools nationally. Arizona ranked 48th in that survey, based on dropout rates, test scores, student-teacher ratios, school safety, reports of bullying and other factors.

Arizona ranked poorly on almost every measure affecting teachers, with one bittersweet exception.

The teacher shortage has grown so severe in this state that the teachers who stay in the profession have relatively little competition for jobs. On that measure, we ranked No. 2 nationally — right behind Nevada.

However, Arizona ranked 47th when it came to the buying power of the average teacher’s salary.

We ranked 49th when it came to the teacher-student ratio.

We ranked 50th in per-student spending.

We ranked 47th in average annual salaries, when adjusted for the cost of living.

The top 10 states, in order, included New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, Minnesota, Wyoming, Virginia, New York, Texas, Utah and Connecticut.

The bottom 10 states in order included Hawaii, West Virginia, Arizona, Oregon, Mississippi, South Dakota, Main, North Carolina, South Carolina, Rhode Island, New Mexico and Louisiana.