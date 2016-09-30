Treacherous Drain On Main Finally Fixed

On Monday morning, the Town of Payson’s street department tore up the sidewalk in front of Coyote Auto.

Owner Dan Shover stood watching the effort to fix a problem that has vexed his business for a decade.

Since Shover moved into Coyote Motors on Main, he’s had to find creative ways to get vehicles up to his garage door past a jagged drain pipe that ends halfway out into the driveway. Mostly he maneuvers vehicles in from the side or uses a wooden ramp to get them over the metal-edged drain.

He’s even painted the pipe red and put up cones to keep drivers out and avoid popping tires.

So why fix the problem now after so many years?

“They’re fixing a drain damaged by a tow truck,” he said.

After dropping off a car, the tow truck caught the edge and ripped up the drain when it dropped the back end to unload the car. When the tow truck retracted the back end, everything ripped up.

So, Shover called the towing company, which then called the Town of Payson.

Shover said the repairs will take awhile, but then he’ll have no more problems getting vehicles to his shop.