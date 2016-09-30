Walk Around The Village Reveals Changes Of The Season

My husband and I normally walk around the Village for exercise each day and recently we both remarked about the change in the weather and the visual changes that we noticed. The first change was the fallen pine needles all over the street, the ragweed in full bloom, the tiny forest flowers giving the viewer a last glimpse of their finery, in shades of yellow, white and a bit of purple, the trees turning from green to gold and brown and even a few of the red maples are showing off their bright red color. The air was crisp and blowing, the leaves and pine needles blanketing the streets. What a sight — like eye candy for the senses. We even met a few of the newcomers to our Village. Many of them are part-time residents, coming to the Village on weekends. We saw improvements to some of the older homes, new fences, new paint, new roofing, new staining of the pine logs, and, of course, our own remodeling project, installing new cabinets in our kitchen, but a disappointment today, there has been a delay, so we will have to wait a few more weeks.

Sad news

I learned of the passing of longtime resident, Deborah Sampson on Sept. 14. Deborah had been in the Valley and she decided to come home to the Village to be near her family and friends. People knew her for her friendliness, outgoing personality and infectious laugh. In Payson, Debby served as a real estate agent, notary, legal secretary, rodeo committee and chamber member. Debby is survived by her brother, Michael Sampson, her children Daniel Rensch, Joshua Sampson and Noelle Lister, their spouses and their children. She will be missed. Condolences to the family.

On Sept. 24, Bill Dupke, a Hellsgate firefighter lost his battle with cancer. Final arrangements are pending. The Hellsgate Fire Department benefit for his family is being planned for Oct. 15 at the Star Valley Fire Station. The Moose Lodge will also be co-hosting the event and will be offering a barbecue plate and a beer garden.

The firefighters and the Fireflies Auxiliary will have games, a bounce house, a bake sale and other surprises. All the funds raised will be handed over to the Dupke family. If you would like to donate money, a bank account has been set up at the Chase Bank for the family. No cash donations please, but checks, money orders or debit cards are welcome. The account number is 3033162631.

On a personal note; I learned of the passing of my language arts department chair at Yuma High School, Dr. Jay Sheridan. I was his secretary for 15 years. Dr. Jay was the most understanding, compassionate person I have ever worked for. He taught me so much about writing that I continue to use to this day in writing this column.

Birthdays

This week’s birthdays start in the first week of October. Karen Carlen, Hellsgate Fireflies president, will celebrate her birthday Oct. 7. Karen mans the reception desk at the Star Valley Fire Station, often besides holding down a full-time job, instructing airline personnel for medical emergencies. Happy birthday, Karen.

On Oct. 9, another Hellsgate employee, Angie Lecher has a birthday. She is the fire department’s business manager and she has held that position for more than 20 years. Angie recently became a grandmother and she is enjoying every minute of it.

Recipe of the week

Everything’s coming up pumpkins! With that thought in mind, what better way to have your pumpkin and eat it too is a pumpkin sheet cake. I added this recipe to the “Fireflies Can Cook” cookbook as one of my favorites.

Teresa’s Pumpkin Sheet Cake

1 box yellow cake mix

1 package instant butterscotch pudding

4 eggs

1 cup pumpkin

1/4 cup oil

2 teaspoons pumpkin spice

1/4 cup water

Mix together and pour into a greased 9-inch-by-13-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.

Frost with a combination of 1-1/2 cups of Half and Half, 1/2 cup milk and 1 package vanilla instant pudding.

Quote of the Week

“The sun does not shine for a few trees and flowers, but for the wide world’s joy.” — Henry Ward Beecher