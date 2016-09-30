What Debate?

Editor:

I just watched the most despicable 90-minute infomercial for Hillary Clinton ever! It was very obvious that her campaign gave the questions to the pathetic Lester Holt, whose job was on the line, if he did not play along with the Nothing But Clinton Network!

Nothing but gimmies for the failed former senator and nothing but gotchas to Trump!

This is the most pathetic exposure of the left wing media in history!

Dale Oestmann