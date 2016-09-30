Who Really Deserves Credit?

Half joy, half relief, a dash of sorrow.

The wonderful crew of the Payson Roundup — your newspaper — did all right again this year at the Arizona Newspapers Association’s annual competition.

Reporter Michele Nelson won journalist of the year — and better yet, the Freedom of Information Award for her investigative reporting. She forced Child Protective Services to turn over the seven-year record of its relationship with Calandra Balas — who died in a car crash because CPS workers failed to remove her from her father’s custody.

Sports Editor Keith Morris won a slew of awards.

The Roundup advertising and production departments also won a fistful.

The paper won General Excellence in its circulation category, which combines advertising and editorial. All told, we hauled in something like 30 awards.

That’s all good. I’ve never worked with such a determined, amiable, hardworking, creative, idealistic, community-oriented group of people. We’ve had all kinds of challenges since the Great Recession hit the newspaper industry like a dump truck without brakes on Corvair Curve. We’ve struggled with cutbacks, declines in advertising, the enormous challenge of the Internet, ownership changes — you name it.

We’re a battered little band of brothers (and sisters) — production; advertising; circulation; brave, wonderful Paula at the front desk; Pia making the website work; Julie wading through bills and payroll and benefits. I could write a column on every one of the dedicated, odd, lovable members of the Roundup family.

And I loved attending the conference with Brian Kramer — the Roundup’s new publisher. He jumped back and forth between the Roundup and the White Mountain Independent, the fourth generation of a dedicated newspaper family. People from the other papers owned by the Kramers came as well — the editors and photographers and ad sales people and videographers and reporters. We compared notes, swapped stories, offered condolences, shared confidences.

I came away grateful to work for a family with printer’s ink in their veins — who still believe in newspapers and communities and telling the truth.

But I’ll tell you who I really wanted to reach out and kiss.

You folks. Our readers — the beloved community — the people who have stuck with us and kept us all in business.

Please note: The flight of advertisers to the Internet in the past decade has forced a long, painful retrenchment for newspapers. By some counts, we’ve lost one-third of the reporters who a decade ago confronted mayors, busted their eyeballs on budgets, badgered CPS for case records, sat in courtrooms to listen to sentencings, profiled people in the community, covered the home team, explained the rise in the water rates, kept track of the legislative votes, wrote the lost dog stories and the obits. The new cameras and computers have helped us do more reporting with fewer bodies — but the struggle continues.

Fortunately, you wonderful people keep renewing your subscriptions, calling me up with suggestions, complaining when we screw up, lifting our hearts with well-timed compliments. Big city papers have seen their circulation dwindle — ours has actually grown. Without the loyalty of our readers, we’d have nothing — we’d dwindle into silence. No one would show up at the council meeting, the school board meeting, the court hearing, the police station. We’d have no record of the good things the good people do for this community — or the hard choices we must make.

We came back from the conference and felt contented and adequate for about an hour, before the next deadline loomed. Right now, we’re working on stories about how the mental health system failed one family, what kind of message about sex and dating the high school’s giving teenagers, how to respond to the threat of wildfires, how you teach kids about the water you use and water you waste. We’re working on a way to map every domestic violence report in town, why we wound up with only one health insurance option on the exchange and how you can tell one school board candidate from another. And just so we can stay in business — we’re working on turning The Rim Review into a mailer that goes to everyone in town, an election tab and more magazines.

And all that’s possible only because you subscribe.

So I know you deserve the best paper in the world — and I know no matter how hard we try, we’ll make mistakes and miss stories.

But you make it possible to get up every morning, full of curiosity, affection and indignation. You make it possible to keep doing the job I love with all my heart — trying to tell the truth, trying to serve this community, trying to live up to the trust you demonstrate every time you renew — every time you open up an issue.

So thank you, from the bottom of my heart.

We managed to rank as the best paper this year. Don’t know about next year.

But one thing I do know: You people are the best readers anywhere — every year.