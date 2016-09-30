Women Stay Busy On Links

Ed Bossert and Debbie Nichols beat Sharon and Gary Vaplon in the final round on Sept. 13 to win the Mac Trophy in the summer-long knockout co-ed better ball tournament.

McFall wins Throw Out

The Payson Women’s Golf Association played a Throw Out Tournament on Sept. 13 at Payson Golf Course. That event involves throwing out the three worst holes.

Judy McFall won Flight A with a net 49, while Karen Peterson won a card-off to finish second with a 51.

Stephanie Collins (49) won Flight B over runner-up Judy Mackenzie (50). Mary Cain’s 49 won Flight C over Joyce Goff (56).

Collins was closest to the pin on the fifth hole (15 feet, 1 inch), while Claudia Bullard was closest to the pin on No. 17 (10-11).

Tie for first in two best balls

PWGA hosted the Payson Niners, a group of women who play nine holes at Payson Golf Course each Thursday, for a Two Best Balls of the Threesome Tournament on Sept. 20.

The team of Ann Adams, Mary Quigley and Kay Davis shot 59 to tie the team of Shari Cody and Jacki Cederbaum, who used a blind draw for their third score. The trio of Sharon Vaplon, Mary Cain and Linda Teasley finished third.

Judy McFall (No. 14, 9-1) and Jacki Cederbaum (No. 17, 30-0) were closest to the pin.

Jan Burns won the drive closest to the line. Burns also won the best poker hand with full house jacks over sevens. Val Smith won the putting contest.

For more information about PWGA, go to www.pwgaonline.com.