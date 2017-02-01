New Hospice Offered In Payson

No matter how strong you are — physically, emotionally, spiritually, no matter the depth of your love and devotion — caring for a dying loved one will wear you down. Now, Rim Country residents have a new hospice service to turn to for help — Arizona Care Hospice.

Staff will make home visits or offer care in an assisted living facility at no cost. Hospice is not live-in help, but offers help at a time when people need it most.

Arizona Care Hospice opened in Fountain Hills in August 2015 and expanded into Payson in November 2016. Owned and operated by Justin Garrett and Stephen Wall, it employs mostly local staff in its Rim branch. Since coming to the area, they’ve cared for about 20 clients. Staff in Payson includes Director of Nursing Holly Pedalino, RN, BSN; Director of Compliance Kelli Casady; three certified nurse assistants; three nurses; a social worker; a chaplain; and local medical director Dr. Jaber Abawi. Also working in Payson and Fountain Hills are Patrice Kreitler, MN, BSN, RN, who serves as the director of program development and education and Beverly Kosierowski, who provides informational programs.

While Garrett has owned Arizona Care Hospice for only a short time, he has been in the health care business a long time.

“I started in assisted living about 10 years ago and had some discouraging experiences with hospice service. I felt I could do it better,” he said. He had another hospice service before starting Arizona Care Hospice with Wall.

The staff at the two facilities has a combined 40 years of experience.

“We need to do a lot of educating,” Garrett said. “The primary objective is to keep people in their homes,” he said.

To provide that education, a couple of staff members do a lot of outreach to senior groups, providing information and health checks.

Pedalino said it seems patients need hospice sooner. “Often they come into hospice and they are near the very end of life. That’s too late. There is a lack of time to do as much as we can,” explained Casady.

Garrett added earlier placement can result in better care and relief for caregivers. “We have a chance to work with them — to educate them — about what to expect and prepare for it. Our work comes down to the comfort of the patient and their families.”

For questions, come by the office at 1000 N. Beeline Highway or call 928-535-5353. The staff will also come to the home for a free evaluation.