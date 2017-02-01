Pswid Board To Turn Residential Rental Homes To Commercial Customers

If a property in the Pine-Strawberry Water Improvement District rents out a significant amount of time, the board just might start charging commercial water rates.

But don’t panic yet — the board has only started to talk about shifting residential customers to the commercial rate structure. No final decision has been made yet.

“We have no definition of a residential and a commercial customer,” said Russell Brock, board member.

Brock has been tasked with updating the PSWID rules and regulations, which have come under scrutiny by the auditor general’s office when it exposed the alleged corruption and graft of Mike Greer, the former PSWID treasurer.

Board member Tom Weeks said there are a lot of rental properties in Pine and Strawberry that PSWID could be losing money on unless they charge the higher commercial rate.

“Vacation rentals — there are a lot of them up there,” said Weeks. “There would be a way to get a little more revenue (off of them) on a commercial account ... I know there are 100-plus vacation rentals up here.”

Board Chairman Maher Hazine said Maricopa County requires homeowners who rent out homes on services such as Airbnb.com and VRBO.com to register with the county, but he doubted many were honest enough to do that.

“In Maricopa County they have to register (the rental),” he said. “I guarantee you 80 percent do not.”

This started an animated discussion amongst the board members as to what constitutes a commercial rental property.

Forrest McCoy said he had a guest house on his property, he wondered if the board would decide that would be considered a commercial property.

Sam Schwalm, a former board member, said he has rented out his house a couple of times in a year. He didn’t feel that was enough to call him a commercial property.

“I think you are going to need a threshold,” he said. “If I rent it once, I am not a commercial property.”

Hazine agreed the district would need a clear-cut definition of what constituted a commercial property before they could proceed.

Contact the reporter at

mnelson@payson.com