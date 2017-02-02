Az State Governor's $9.7 Billion Budget May Run Aground

Like a cruise ship run aground in the harbor, Gov. Doug Ducey’s budget talk about teacher raises and education programs will likely founder on the state’s unsettling fiscal realities.

Sluggish growth, accumulated tax cuts, increases in school enrollment and inflation will likely gobble up the modest increase in state revenues in the upcoming fiscal year, say analysts.

The roughly 2 percent projected rise in state revenues will leave enough money for a handful of highly visible, but small-scale programs — most of them focused on education.

After touting a pay raise for teachers, the governor’s budget offered up less than half a percent per year for the next five years — not nearly enough to keep up with inflation, never mind moving Arizona teacher salaries closer to the national average.

The budget does include a handful of targeted programs to pay off teacher debt and offer bonuses for teachers hired in low-income school districts. The budget would also restore all-day kindergarten for a handful of high-poverty schools and provide a little money for school facilities, for the first time in several years.

All told, the $9.7 billion budget includes an additional $114 million in new education dollars, with just 10 percent of that earmarked for teacher salaries.

Schools will also get some $318 million from Proposition 123, but that mostly comes from the state land trust reserved for schools anyway. It would provide an additional $280 per student. That’s just 70 percent of the money illegally withheld from schools during the recession when lawmakers stopped funding a taxpayer-mandated inflation adjustment.

Teacher groups have urged the governor to include enough to provide a 4 percent pay hike to cope with an escalating teacher shortage. They urged cancellation of a multi-year increase in corporate tax cuts, which will cut state revenues again this year.

The Legislature has trimmed general fund taxes by 30 percent since 1992 — a roughly $4 billion reduction, according to an analysis by Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business. A cut in corporate taxes cost the state budget about $38 million in 2016.

Education groups also urged the Legislature to cap and reverse a big, steady increase in tax credits for payments to private and religious schools. Companies this year claimed $62 million in credits. The law increases the cap by 20 percent annually, which means the program could divert $87 million next year and $104 million the year after that.

Meanwhile, Rep. Debbie Lesko has proposed dramatically expanding a program that gives home school and private school parents what amounts to a voucher worth up to 90 percent of what the state spends on a student. The program started off as a way to provide an alternative for special needs students in failing school districts not providing the specialized services the student needed. But the Legislature has repeatedly expanded the program to cover more students.

The program provides between $3,000 and $30,000 per student taken out of public schools, depending on the student’s documented special needs. Currently, the law caps the total number of students receiving the voucher at about 5,500. However, Lesko wants to make changes that would make any of the state’s $1.1 million students potentially eligible.

But even Gov. Ducey’s small increases in education funding might prove difficult to enact without some increase in state revenue, according to the independent Joint Legislative Budget Committee.

The JLBC warned that the governor’s budget includes a too-optimistic growth rate —about 4.1 percent.

Overall, the JLBC estimates the state will have $36 million less to spend than Gov. Ducey projects — which is actually a relatively small gap in historical terms.

Moreover, major uncertainties hang over the budget.

The nation — and the state — remains overdue for another recession. The eight-year expansion has proved tepid — but also already has lasted longer than the average. The JLBC estimates even a modest recession could cause a $737 million drop in state revenues — wiping out the hard-won, $450 million rainy day fund.

Moreover, President Donald Trump has vowed to repeal the Affordable Care Act. If the state extends coverage to the people losing care, it would cost $1.4 billion. Even if the state limits coverage to people still eligible for the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System it could cost the state budget another $100 million.

And none of the scenarios so far would likely lift Arizona out of the national cellar when it comes to per-student education funding.

