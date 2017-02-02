Payson's Own 'Women's March'

Winter storms deterred a group of Payson activists from joining in Women’s March events staged in Sedona and Prescott. So instead they created a Facebook page and recruited Payson residents to show up for an impromptu demonstration at the corner of Main and McLane last Saturday. They sent the resulting photo to organizers of Women’s March in Washington. About 24 people showed up for the demonstration and photo op, making Payson one of 24 Arizona towns with an event.
Mike White 9 hours, 59 minutes ago
Those goofy pink hats aren't what I think they are, are they?
jeffrey Aal 9 hours, 13 minutes ago
They appear to be "pussy hats." Here, learn more..... https://www.pussyhatproject.com/
The site states: ""knitting and crochet are traditionally women's crafts," adding, "[knitting] circles are powerful gatherings of women."
From that it appears the "march" was akin to a knitting circle?
Mike White 6 hours, 55 minutes ago
A rather liberal interpretation of its namesake, it seems to me. What a hoot. Thought I'd seen everything.
I could make a lot of punny comments, but this is a family paper.
Charles Eby 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
If Trump were in town would he "grab them by the hats?"
Mike White 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
If Bill Clinton were in town, he would eat their hats.
Mike White 29 minutes ago
Or vice-versa.
