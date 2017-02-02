Payson's Own 'Women's March'

Winter storms deterred a group of Payson activists from joining in Women’s March events staged in Sedona and Prescott. So instead they created a Facebook page and recruited Payson residents to show up for an impromptu demonstration at the corner of Main and McLane last Saturday. They sent the resulting photo to organizers of Women’s March in Washington. About 24 people showed up for the demonstration and photo op, making Payson one of 24 Arizona towns with an event.