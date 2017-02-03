Community Almanac Friday, February 2, 2017

First Friday events

Community Presbyterian Church

Community Presbyterian Church will have a First Friday celebration from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3.

The theme of the evening is “Love is in the Air!” and it will feature favorite love songs from the 1920s through today by guest artists Cinnamon Twist and friends and a potato bar dinner with all the fixings.

The church is at 800 W. Main St., Payson. For more information, call 928-474-2059

Mogollon Moose Bakery

There is no better way to bring the community together and celebrate the amazing talent in Rim Country than through the First Friday events on historic West Main.

This First Friday — February 3 — from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Mogollon Moose Bakery will kick off its First Fridays on Main Street. This event will happen every First Friday of the month and highlight a new artist and their work.

The artist of the month for February is Drew Fiala.

Men’s Breakfast

Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson, will host its monthly Men’s Breakfast at 8 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4. Breakfast is $2 and guests are free. The morning includes fellowship, a lesson and a great meal. Call 928-474-9279 for more details.

Valentine’s program

The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., plans Valentine’s Games and Crafts from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4.

Among the activities: Kiss Mrs. Valentine; Build a Tower of Hearts; listen to a Heartwarming Story; get Your Hearts Racing; and make a Purr-Fect Valentine.

To learn more, call the library at 928-474-9260.

Free Country Western dance lessons

Free Country Western Dance Lessons are offered at the Ox Bow Saloon with John and Lynn Pajerski from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4. Bring a partner or come by yourself and learn the Arizona 2-Step, Country Waltz, East Coast Swing and line dances. Come learn some new moves then practice to Junction 87. Please bring a canned good or non-perishable item for donation to The Deacon’s Food Bank. For information, call 480-734-1647.

Color Me Blissful

Take a break and visit the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., for Color Me Blissful, a relaxed adult coloring session from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Monday.

Coloring pages and colored pencils will be provided or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 928-474-9260.

‘This Is Us’ Lady’s Luncheon Wednesday

The Lioness Club of Payson and Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country invite you to be their guest at a “This Is Us” Lady’s Luncheon at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8 at United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St.

The luncheon features quiche and salad catered by Lovem’s Bikery (she delivers on her bike) and the theme is celebrating our roles as women in the business and volunteer worlds of Payson. Mayor Craig Swartwood is the guest speaker.

Wear your name badge and bring a business card to put in the free drawing for a Date Night Valentine’s Basket valued at more than $100.

Please RSVP to Barbara, 928-951-1251, or to Carol, 928-978-3881 or email cblann7@qwestoffice.net.

Community Breakfast

Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, Payson, will hold its monthly Community Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10.

All community members are welcome and there is no charge for a traditional American breakfast.

AARP Smart Driver course

The next AARP Smart Driver class is Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Hwy., from 9:45 a.m. until 3 p.m., with a 1-hour lunch break — bring a sack lunch or step away from class for the break.

To register, call 928-472-9290 or register in person at Banner High Country Seniors. AARP members pay $15, non-members pay $20 (cash or check), payable on day of class.

The class is designed for those 50 and older, but is open to everyone 18 and over. Completing may result in a discount on vehicle insurance.

Lip Sync contest

The 9th annual Lip Sync Contest/Concert is 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11.

Sponsored by the Rim Country Optimist Club, Rotary Club of Payson, Payson Unified School District and Payson High School Drama Club, the concert is in the Payson High School Auditorium.

There will be $1,100 in prizes, including a $100 audience prize; a $500 prize awarded to the Payson Unified School Staff winners, which are an individual award for student use provided by the Optimist and Rotary clubs. All proceeds after the prizes have been given will be used for scholarships.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. the night of the concert for tickets, locating seats, looking and bidding on silent auction items.

Between now and Feb. 9 discounted Lip Sync tickets may be purchased at the Payson Library and Oasis Christian Book Store.

February specials at LFOP Bookstore

During February, in recognition of Valentine’s Day, the Library Friends of Payson Bookstore in the library features standard size romance paperbacks at 10 for $1. Also, be sure to check the great selection of both fiction and non-fiction. Don’t pay retail until you have a chance to peruse our shelves of gently used books.

The LFOP Bookstore is a 501-C non-profit. The funds generated by book sales are used to buy new books for the library. It is located to the right of the circulation desk inside the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd.

Spanish/English practice

A language exchange program is offered from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays where participants can practice their Spanish-speaking skills or improve their English. Organizers say it is a great way to learn vocabulary, slang and informal expressions in a relaxed atmosphere. All ages are welcome.

The program is at Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.