Controlled Burns Will Spawn Smoke

Tonto National Forest fire specialists resumed prescribed fire treatments in areas around Payson this week, which will continue through Saturday. The wet conditions will allow crews to burn debris piles from thinning efforts on 78 acres 15 miles northeast of Payson in and around the community of Zane Grey.

Fire specialists may also eliminate 100 acres of vegetative debris piles in the Tonto Creek Estates area during the same time frame. During the day, smoke will move northeast and will impact the communities of Zane Grey and Tonto Creek Fish Hatchery. Smoke may hang against the face of the Mogollon Rim.

Residual smoke in the evening will impact Zane Grey, Tonto Creek Fish Hatchery, Tonto Creek Estates, Bear Flat and Kohl’s Ranch. Smoke may linger in the area through Monday, Feb. 6.

Residents and visitors can expect to see and smell moderate amounts of smoke during the prescribed fire operation. Look for signs on roads likely to be affected by smoke. Motorists are urged to use caution and slow down for the safety of firefighters and the public.

Prescribed fire treatments depend on conditions including wind speed and direction, temperature, fuel moisture content, relative humidity and other variables. Prescribed fire gives land managers the important option of treating areas with fire during favorable conditions, helping to protect the natural and cultural resources, while decreasing danger to the public and firefighters.

Since 2001, the Payson Ranger District has been implementing a far-reaching, long-range, landscape-scale, three-pronged fuels reduction strategy. The controlled burns will reduce catastrophic wildfire danger, restore ecological systems and foster sustainable forest conditions, wildlife habitat, and watersheds.